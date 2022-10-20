Motorola Razr 2022 recently made its debut in China, powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, and the handset is expected make its debut in global markets in the coming days. A new leak by a tipster now suggests that the Lenovo-owned company will be launching two additional Motorola Razr models in 2023. The purported foldable phones have been spotted with the codenames “Juno” and “Venus”. The handsets are tipped to follow the launch of the Motorola Razr 2022. The specifications of the foldable codenamed Juno have been leaked online.

According to noted tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks), the Juno model that is tipped to follow the Motorola Razr 2022, may be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Meanwhile, he has tipped the Juno model to also sport a display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The tipster did not share specifications of the foldable smartphone codenamed Venus.

Blass had also recently hinted at the imminent global launch of the Motorola Razr 2022 that is currently only available in China, through a tweet that leaked marketing images of the smartphone with text on the purported phone's screen in English instead of Chinese.

Motorola Razr 2022 launched in China with a starting price of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,000) for the base 8GB + 128GB storage variant. However, there is no information currently available on the Lenovo-owned company's plans for the smartphone's global launch, or how much it will cost in global markets.

The recently launched Motorola Razr 2022 features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display with a 144Hz refresh rate alongside a 2.7-inch OLED secondary cover display that allows for accessing notifications. The foldable smartphone from Motorola is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The smartphone features a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation (OIS) while sporting a 32-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally-placed hole-punch slot on the main display. The handset is backed up by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. There are also Dolby Atmos surround speakers and a 3-mic array.

