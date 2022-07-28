Moto Razr 2022 Foldable Display Teased, Spotted on Geekbench Ahead of Launch

Motorola Razr 2022 is set to launch in China on August 2. Motorola has been putting teasers out to create hype around its foldable smartphone for some time now. A fresh teaser reveals the design of the Motorola Razr 2022. The upcoming smartphone was also been spotted on benchmarking platform Geekbench, tipping chipset details along with its benchmark scores. In the meanwhile, a Motorola official took to Weibo to tease the battery capacity of the Moto Razr 2022.

The latest teasers from Motorola showcase the internal and external displays on the foldable Moto Razr 2022. This teaser also reveals that the Moto Razr 2022 will come with a dual camera setup at the back. Previous rumours have alleged the Moto Razr 2022 to have a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel macro camera. Motorola has already confirmed that the Razr 2022 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1. And it is speculated to be the first foldable smartphone in the world to be powered by this processor.

It looks like the benchmark scores of this Moto Razr 2022 have also leaked out. A Geekbench listing tips that two Motorola smartphones with model numbers XT2241-1 and XT2251-1 were spotted in the database. The first smartphone is the Moto X30 Pro flagship while the other is said to be the Moto Razr 2022. Specifications in this listing tip the processor to be a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and also tips 12GB of RAM onboard. The device alleged to be the Moto Razr 2022 has scored 1251 points in single-core and 4076 points in multi-core tests.

Lastly, a Motorola official took to Weibo to tease the 3,500mAh battery on the Moto Razr 2022. The post also claims that the Moto Razr 2022 will deliver excellent battery life thanks to the energy efficiency of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1.

So far the leaks have tipped that the Moto Razr 2022 will feature a 6.7-inch POLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. It is also said to have a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto Razr 2022 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,000) at launch and is tipped to launch in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options. The Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro are expected to launch on August 2nd and are confirmed to run Motorola's new myui 4.0 software.