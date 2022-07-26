Motorola Razr 2022 will debut alongside the Moto X30 Pro in China on August 2. The Razr 2022 design has been teased by the company and it suggests that the phone will pack a dual rear camera setup. It will also come with the new myui 4.0 OS as well. The Lenovo-owned company has kept other specifications of the upcoming Motorola Razr 2022 under wraps for now. However, it recently revealed via a Weibo post that the Razr 2022 will be the first foldable smartphone to pack the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

As per a recent Weibo post by Motorola, the Motorola Razr 2022 will be the first foldable smartphone to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. This smartphone is set to debut in China during a launch event scheduled for August 2 at 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). The Moto X30 Pro smartphone and the myui 4.0 OS are also confirmed to launch during this event.

Motorola Razr 2022 price (expected)

The Motorola Razr 2022 is expected to be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,000) at launch. The smartphone has been tipped to come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options.

Motorola Razr 2022 specifications (rumoured)

Apart from the already confirmed Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, this smartphone is said to feature an AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, full-HD+ resolution, and 20:9 aspect ratio. The Motorola Razr 2022 could feature a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel macro sensor.

There is said to be a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor on the front. Furthermore, the front camera is said to be capable of recording ultra-HD videos at 60 fps, whereas the rear camera setup might get full-HD video recording capability at 120 fps.

