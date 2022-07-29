Technology News
loading

Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

Motorola Razr 2022 is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 July 2022 19:47 IST
Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Chen Jin

The Motorola Razr 2022 sports a centrally-placed hole-punch camera

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 2022 will launch in China on August 2
  • It could sport a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • The Motorola Razr 2022 could pack up to 18GB RAM, 512GB storage

Motorola Razr 2022's primary display first look has been officially revealed by Motorola General Manager Chen Jin. However, the specifications of this display are still currently under wraps. Rumours suggest that it could be an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This foldable smartphone is set to launch in China on August 2 alongside the Moto X30 Pro flagship. The Motorola Razr 2022 recently surfaced on TENAA. The alleged listing has shed some light on what we can expect from this upcoming handset.

Jin took to Weibo to share the front view of the Motorola Razr 2022. The image showcases a centrally-placed hole-punch slot for the selfie camera as well as symmetrical bezels surrounding the display. For the time being, there is not much to go on. But we could get a clearer picture when the foldable handset hits the Chinese market on August 2.

An earlier TENAA listing suggests that the Motorola Razr 2022 could sport 6.67-inch OLED main display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400) resolution. The smartphone is also expected to have a 2.65-inch OLED secondary display with a 573x800 resolution. It is said to offer three RAM options — 8GB,12GB, and 18GB — as well as three storage options — 128GB,256GB, and 512GB. Motorola has already confirmed that the Motorola Razr 2022 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

It is claimed to be the first foldable smartphone to feature this chipset. In addition, the Moto Razr 2022 could feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. The TENAA listing also suggests that this smartphone could pack a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It might feature a 3,200mAh dual cell battery with 33W fast charging support.

The Moto Razr 2022 is tipped to be priced at EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,000) at launch. It could come in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colours.

Is the Nothing Phone 1 worth it beyond its design choices? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2022, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Binance Partners With SS Lazio to Debut NFT Ticketing After UEFA Champions League Final Debacle

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BGMI Said to Be Blocked in India Over Data Sharing Concerns in China
  2. iPhone, Apple Watch, MacBook Discounted in Croma Sale: Best Deals
  3. Moto G32 With 6.5-Inch Full-HD+ 90Hz Display Launched: All Details
  4. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  5. Swiggy Allows Permanent Work-From-Anywhere for Most Teams 
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Watch the First Trailer for Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan’s Next Film
  8. Vivo V25 Pro to Sport Colour Changing Rear Panel, Curved Display: Report
  9. Moto G32 Render Leak Tips 4 Colour Variants
  10. OnePlus Ace Pro to Feature Eight-Channel Vapour Cooling Chamber: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Ola, Uber in Merger Talks: Reports
  2. Samsung’s Galaxy Earlybird To Go Service Lets Users Use Galaxy Products for 3 Days Before Others
  3. Outer Wilds Is Coming to PS5 and Xbox Series S/X in September
  4. Motorola Razr 2022 Primary Display First Look Officially Revealed Ahead of Launch
  5. Binance Partners With SS Lazio to Debut NFT Ticketing After UEFA Champions League Final Debacle
  6. Huawei Mate 50 Series Launch Timeline Tipped, May Pack Kirin 9000S SoC
  7. Ptron Tangent Duo Neckband Earphones With Upto 24-Hour Battery Life Launched in India: Details
  8. Samsung Patents Display Technology With Simultaneous Different Refresh Rates Across Multiple Areas
  9. Pebble Orion, Spectra Smartwatches with SpO2 Tracking, Bluetooth Calling Launched in India
  10. The Sims 4 Update Is Causing Rapid Ageing and Incestual Relationships
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.