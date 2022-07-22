Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro Launch Set for August 2, Myui 4.0 Teased

Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro will be launched in China on August 2, Motorola has announced via a post on Weibo. The Lenovo-owned company had previously teased the foldable smartphone in a black shade and it was suggested that it will come with dual rear cameras along with an LED flash. Moto X30 Pro, on the other hand, is said to come with a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. Motorola has also teased the debut of myui 4.0 OS and it will come with Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro handsets.

Motorola Razr 2022, Moto X30 Pro launch

As per a post by Motorola on Weibo, the Motorola Razr 2022 and Moto X30 Pro will be launched in China on August 2 at an event scheduled for 7.30pm local time (5pm IST). In a separate post, Motorola announced that its myui 4.0 will also debut on both these phones. The new UI is claimed to offer “new visuals, all-round upgrade, and intuitive interaction.”

Motorola Razr 2022 specifications

The Motorola Razr 2022 has already been teased by the company and it may come with black shade as well as a dual rear camera setup along with LED flash. Leaks have suggested that the smartphone may arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options. It is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary screen is said to have full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

Under the hood, the Motorola Razr 2022 is expected to come equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It could come with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and may include a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor in the front.

Moto X30 Pro specifications

Moto X30 Pro could feature a 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor, which uses 50-megapixels 4-in-1 pixel binning to deliver 200-megapixel images. It could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 125W fast charging support. The phone could pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 125W fast charging. It is expected to feature a 6.67-inch OLED display with HD+ resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is expected to come in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage.