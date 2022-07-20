Motorola Razr 2022 was officially shown off in China recently and the launch of the device could happen soon. Ahead of the formal announcement, live images of the clamshell foldable smartphone have surfaced online suggesting its design and key specifications. The renders show the handset in a black shade and suggest dual cameras at the rear along with an LED flash. The Motorola Razr 2022 is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit.

A tipster on Weibo posted live images showcasing the design of the Motorola Razr 2022. The leaked live shots show the handset in a black shade with rounded corners and a thin chin. A dual camera unit is also seen arranged on the rear, along with the LED flash. The look is similar to that of previous Razr phones — the original Motorola Razr and Motorola Razr 5G.

Recently, the Chinese electronics brand teased the arrival of the new Razr phone in its home country without confirming the exact launch date. A Motorola executive also exposed the Moto Razr 2022, revealing its design from all angles in both folded and unfolded modes.

The Motorola Razr 3 is expected to launch in Europe with a price tag of EUR 1,149 (roughly Rs. 94,300). The Motorola Razr was unveiled in India back in March 2020 with a price tag of Rs. 1,24,999 for the sole, 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The Motorola Razr 5G, on the other hand, was unveiled in the country in October 2020 for Rs. 1,24,999 for the single, 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The smartphone may arrive in Quartz Black and Tranquil Blue colour options. The Motorola Razr 3 is tipped to feature an AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. The primary screen is said to have full-HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The foldable phone could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It is said to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and is tipped to include a 32-megapixel Omnivision sensor in the front.