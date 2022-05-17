Technology News
  Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G

Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre-Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G

After the official release, interested buyers can purchase it on major e-commerce markets such as eBay, 11th Street, and TMon.

By ANI | Updated: 17 May 2022 12:17 IST
Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre-Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G50 5G has 5,000mAh battery capacity

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G costs KRW 399,000 (roughly Rs. 24,300)
  • Moto G50 5G is priced at KRW 349,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200)
  • Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch OLED display

Motorola's mobile phones have returned to Korea after nine years. LG Hellovision said on May 16 that it will offer pre-order sales of two Motorola 5G smartphone models on Hello Mobile official mall today. The official release date is the end of this month.

The new models are Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G, priced at KRW 399,000 (roughly Rs. 24,300) and Moto G50 5G, priced at KRW 349,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200). It is a premium budget phone equipped with dual-SIM that posted high sales in North America, Europe, and China. After the official release, you can purchase it on major e-commerce markets such as eBay, 11th Street, and onTMon.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G model has premium-class performance, including dual-SIM, 108-megapixel camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, 5,000mAh battery capacity, 30W fast charging, and 6.7-inch OLED display.

The Moto G50 5G has dual-SIM, 48-megapixel camera, 4GB RAM, 128GB memory, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched Motorola Edge 30 in India last week. The handset sports a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company's second entry to its Edge 30 smartphone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood, and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,020mAh battery and comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Motorola Edge 30 price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone will be sold in Aurora Green and Meteor Grey colour options and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores starting on May 19.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Edge 20 Lite

Motorola Edge 20 Lite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 720
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G, Motorola Edge 30
Google Lets Personal Accounts Stay on No-Cost G Suite Legacy Free Edition; Sign Up Until June 27

Related Stories

Motorola Phones Make Comeback in South Korea After 9 Years, Starts Pre-Order Sales for Edge 20 Lite 5G, Moto G50 5G
Comment
