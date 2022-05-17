Motorola's mobile phones have returned to Korea after nine years. LG Hellovision said on May 16 that it will offer pre-order sales of two Motorola 5G smartphone models on Hello Mobile official mall today. The official release date is the end of this month.

The new models are Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G, priced at KRW 399,000 (roughly Rs. 24,300) and Moto G50 5G, priced at KRW 349,000 (roughly Rs. 21,200). It is a premium budget phone equipped with dual-SIM that posted high sales in North America, Europe, and China. After the official release, you can purchase it on major e-commerce markets such as eBay, 11th Street, and onTMon.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite 5G model has premium-class performance, including dual-SIM, 108-megapixel camera, 8GB RAM, 128GB memory, 5,000mAh battery capacity, 30W fast charging, and 6.7-inch OLED display.

The Moto G50 5G has dual-SIM, 48-megapixel camera, 4GB RAM, 128GB memory, 5,000mAh battery capacity, and a 6.7-inch OLED display.

Meanwhile, the company recently launched Motorola Edge 30 in India last week. The handset sports a 6.5-inch pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The company's second entry to its Edge 30 smartphone lineup is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC under the hood, and comes with up to 8GB of RAM. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 4,020mAh battery and comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, according to the company.

Motorola Edge 30 price in India is set at Rs. 27,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB storage model, while the 8GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. The smartphone will be sold in Aurora Green and Meteor Grey colour options and will be available for purchase on Flipkart, Reliance Digital and retail stores starting on May 19.