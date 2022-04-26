Technology News
Moto G82 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Show 4,700mAh Battery, Up to 16GB RAM

Moto G82 has also been spotted on the 3C certification site.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 26 April 2022 14:27 IST
Moto G82 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Show 4,700mAh Battery, Up to 16GB RAM

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Moto G82 is said to sport a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G82 is expected to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display
  • It could support up to 33W fast charging
  • The Moto G82 is expected to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC

Moto G82 has been making the rounds at various certifications sites suggesting an imminent launch. The Motorola smartphone has reportedly previously surfaced on China Compulsory Certification (3C), Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, BIS, and TDRA certification sites. In the latest development, this Moto G series smartphone has been spotted on the TENAA certification site with the model number XT2225-2. This supposed listing has shed some light on some key specifications and design details of the Moto G82. It is supposed to pack a 4,700mAh battery and up to 16GB of RAM. So far, Motorola has not revealed any official information regarding this rumoured Moto G series smartphone.

Moto G82 specifications, design (expected)

According to the TENAA listing for the Motorola XT2225-2, thought to be the Moto G82, it will sport a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. This Motorola handset could offer up to 16GB of RAM with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB onboard storage options. It is supposed to measure 160.8x74.4x7.9mm in dimensions and weigh around 178 grams. The included images supposedly indicate a triple rear camera setup at the back. The volume rocker and the power button are expected to be fitted on the right side. Similar to other Motorola handsets, the Moto G82 is expected to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left.

As per a past report, the Moto G82 was also spotted on Geekbench, which suggested that the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Furthermore, it was purportedly spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, which suggests that this handset could support dual-band Wi-Fi and run Android 12.

In related news, the Motorola XT2225-2 was also spotted on the 3C certification site. It could support up to 33W (11V, 3A) max charging speeds. Additionally, it is expected to support the following charging standards - 15W (5V,3A), 27W (9V, 3A), and 30W (12V, 2.5A).

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto G82 Specifications Tipped by TENAA Listing, Show 4,700mAh Battery, Up to 16GB RAM
