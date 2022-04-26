Moto G82 has been making the rounds at various certifications sites suggesting an imminent launch. The Motorola smartphone has reportedly previously surfaced on China Compulsory Certification (3C), Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, BIS, and TDRA certification sites. In the latest development, this Moto G series smartphone has been spotted on the TENAA certification site with the model number XT2225-2. This supposed listing has shed some light on some key specifications and design details of the Moto G82. It is supposed to pack a 4,700mAh battery and up to 16GB of RAM. So far, Motorola has not revealed any official information regarding this rumoured Moto G series smartphone.

Moto G82 specifications, design (expected)

According to the TENAA listing for the Motorola XT2225-2, thought to be the Moto G82, it will sport a 6.55-inch OLED screen with a full-HD+ (2,400x1,080 pixels) resolution. This Motorola handset could offer up to 16GB of RAM with 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB onboard storage options. It is supposed to measure 160.8x74.4x7.9mm in dimensions and weigh around 178 grams. The included images supposedly indicate a triple rear camera setup at the back. The volume rocker and the power button are expected to be fitted on the right side. Similar to other Motorola handsets, the Moto G82 is expected to come with a dedicated Google Assistant button on the left.

As per a past report, the Moto G82 was also spotted on Geekbench, which suggested that the handset could be powered by a Snapdragon 695 SoC. Furthermore, it was purportedly spotted on Wi-Fi Alliance, which suggests that this handset could support dual-band Wi-Fi and run Android 12.

In related news, the Motorola XT2225-2 was also spotted on the 3C certification site. It could support up to 33W (11V, 3A) max charging speeds. Additionally, it is expected to support the following charging standards - 15W (5V,3A), 27W (9V, 3A), and 30W (12V, 2.5A).

