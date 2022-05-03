Technology News
loading

Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000mAh Battery

Moto G82 could feature a 50-megapixel OIS primary sensor.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 May 2022 13:42 IST
Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000mAh Battery

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

The Moto G82 is said to have a 6.55-inch pOLED display

Highlights
  • Moto G82 could support 33W fast charging
  • It might feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera
  • The Moto G82 is said to have an IP52 water resistance rating

Moto G82 could be arriving soon after its full specifications and design renders were reportedly leaked. This Motorola has been doing the rounds at various certification sites. The handset has been allegedly spotted on TENAA, China Compulsory Certification (3C), Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, BIS, and TDRA certification sites. Supposedly, the Moto G82 is codenamed Rhodes 5G+ and could be the first Motorola handset with the G8x moniker. It is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone, which might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Moto G82 specifications, design (expected)

Noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared leaked specifications and renders of the Moto G82. As per the leaked renders, the smartphone could sport an oval-shaped camera module at the back. In the front, it is depicted to feature a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Furthermore, this Motorola handset might have volume rockers on the right side with a fingerprint sensor.

According to Blass, the Moto G82 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 440ppi density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. As we mentioned earlier, it could pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC. There is expected to be 128GB of inbuilt storage along with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

It is said to house a triple rear camera setup, which is believed to be highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology. The primary sensor is expected to be coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is supposed to feature a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom side. The Moto G82 could boast an IP52 water resistance rating.

The majority of these alleged specifications have been confirmed via various previously surfaced listings. These also include a supposed Wi-Fi Alliance listing which suggests that the Moto G82 could support dual-band Wi-Fi and run on Android 12. Furthermore, the renders shared by Blass match those spotted on the Moto G82 TENAA listing.

Should you buy a 4G or 5G budget phone? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Moto G82

Moto G82

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1,080x2,400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G82, Moto G82 Specifications, Motorola
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40-Hour Playback Time Launched in India

Related Stories

Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000mAh Battery
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  2. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  3. Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, and More on Hotstar in May
  4. Sony Bravia X75K Smart TV Series With 4K HDR Support Launched in India
  5. Vivo T1 Pro 5G Primary Image Sensor, Fast Charging Capabilities Confirmed
  6. Redmi Pad 5 to Launch in India Soon; Price, Key Specifications Tipped
  7. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earphones Review
  8. Redmi Teases Successor to Note 11 Series Ahead of Launch: Details
  9. Government Urges Users to Update Google Chrome Over Security Issues
  10. iQoo Neo 6 SE to Feature Samsung-Made E4 OLED Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Yatra Launches New Feature That It Says Will Estimate Carbon Emissions for Flights
  2. Rocket Lab Catches Falling Booster Rocket With Helicopter, Drops It in Ocean Minutes Later
  3. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leak; Tip Snapdragon 695 SoC, 5000mAh Battery
  4. JBL Tune 130 NC, JBL Tune 230 NC TWS Earbuds With ANC, Up to 40-Hour Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Government Warns Google Chrome Users of 'Highly Severe' Vulnerabilities, Urges to Install Latest Update
  6. This Virtual Reality Device Lets People Feel the Sensation of Water Touching Their Lips in Metaverse
  7. Government Fixes Security Flaw in eHospital Portal That Was Exposing Data of Millions of Patients
  8. BGMI Basic Dynamo Voice Pack Announced, Krafton Bans Over 50,000 Cheaters
  9. Nickel, Lithium Available in Abundance to Produce 14 Million EVs in 2023: Report
  10. Oppo Reno 8 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.