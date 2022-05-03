Moto G82 could be arriving soon after its full specifications and design renders were reportedly leaked. This Motorola has been doing the rounds at various certification sites. The handset has been allegedly spotted on TENAA, China Compulsory Certification (3C), Wi-Fi Alliance, EEC, BIS, and TDRA certification sites. Supposedly, the Moto G82 is codenamed Rhodes 5G+ and could be the first Motorola handset with the G8x moniker. It is expected to be an upper mid-range smartphone, which might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC.

Moto G82 specifications, design (expected)

Noted tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared leaked specifications and renders of the Moto G82. As per the leaked renders, the smartphone could sport an oval-shaped camera module at the back. In the front, it is depicted to feature a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Furthermore, this Motorola handset might have volume rockers on the right side with a fingerprint sensor.

According to Blass, the Moto G82 is expected to sport a 6.55-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 440ppi density, and a screen-to-body ratio of 88 percent. As we mentioned earlier, it could pack a Snapdragon 695 SoC. There is expected to be 128GB of inbuilt storage along with 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

It is said to house a triple rear camera setup, which is believed to be highlighted by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) technology. The primary sensor is expected to be coupled with an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. There could be a 16-megapixel camera in the front for selfies and video calling.

This smartphone is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It is supposed to feature a 3.5mm audio jack on the bottom side. The Moto G82 could boast an IP52 water resistance rating.

The majority of these alleged specifications have been confirmed via various previously surfaced listings. These also include a supposed Wi-Fi Alliance listing which suggests that the Moto G82 could support dual-band Wi-Fi and run on Android 12. Furthermore, the renders shared by Blass match those spotted on the Moto G82 TENAA listing.

