Moto G82 5G was launched in Europe on Thursday as the latest handset from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone comes with features such as a 120Hz refresh rate display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The new Moto G82 5G is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone includes a fingerprint scanner and comes with support for Google Assistant. Further, it carries a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging.

Moto G82 5G price, availability

Price of Moto G82 5G has been set at EUR 329.99 (roughly Rs. 26,500) for the single 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Meteorite Gray and White Lily colour options.

The new Motorola smartphone will soon make its debut in select markets including India, Asia, Latin America and the Middle East in "the coming weeks", said the company.

Moto G82 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G82 5G runs on Android 12 and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a pixel density of 402ppi. The display has 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and the screen is SGS-certified for low blue light as well. Under the hood, the Moto G82 5G has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

For optics, Motorola has provided a triple rear camera unit on the Moto G82 5G paired with a single LED flash. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and 118-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The rear camera unit supports a range of camera modes including burst shot, AR stickers, portrait mode, night vision, live photo and panorama among others. For selfies and video chats, the Moto G82 5G has a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.2 aperture.

The new Moto G82 5G offers 128GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5.1, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, GLONASS, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Further, it has support for Google Assistant. The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has support for face unlock feature. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The Moto G82 5G packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging. Further, the smartphone has a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating. The Moto G82 5G houses dual microphones and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Besides, the phone measures 160.89 x 7.99 x 74.46mm and weighs 173 grams.