Technology News
loading

Moto G72 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Hinting at Imminent Launch

Moto G72 is likely to succeed the Moto G71 5G that was launched in India earlier this year.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 24 August 2022 19:34 IST
Moto G72 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Hinting at Imminent Launch

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Motorola

Moto G72 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Moto G72 could feature support for 33W fast charging
  • The company recently launched two G-series phones
  • Moto G72 is tipped to support NFC and Bluetooth connectivity

Moto G72 has reportedly been spotted on multiple certifications websites suggesting that the phone may launch soon globally. As per a report, the handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications, and IMEI websites. The Motorola handset is expected to follow the launch of the Moto G32, and the Moto G62 smartphones in India. It is likely to succeed the Moto G71 5G that made its debut in India earlier this year.

MySmartPrice reports that Moto G72 smartphone has a model number XT2255 and it has made an appearance on FCC, TDRA, BIS certifications as well as the IMEI database. The BIS listing suggests that the phone will be launched in India as well. These certifications also hint at the smartphone's specifications ahead of its debut.

The FCC listing for the purported Moto G72 suggests that it will come with a battery that has a NE50 model number, which is said to have a 5,000mAh capacity. Citing a DEMKO certification, MySmartPrice report also says that the phone may get support for 33W fast charging. Apart from the battery size, the FCC certification also hints at support for NFC and Bluetooth connectivity options.

As mentioned, the Moto G72 could be next in line after the launch of the Moto G32 and Moto G62. Both these handsets made their debut in India earlier this month with Snapdragon 6-series SoCs, ThinkShield Security, and 5,000mAh batteries. While the Moto G32 comes with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging, the Moto G62 gets 20W fast charging for the 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The Moto G72 is likely a successor to the Moto G71 5G that was launched in India in January. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 33W TurboPower charger.

Is Pixel 6a the best camera phone under Rs. 50,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Moto G71

Motorola Moto G71

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Clean, near-stock Android UI
  • 33W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G71 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G72, Moto G72 Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Whistleblower Complaint Could Provide Musk With Ammunition in Attempt to Exit Twitter Deal: Report
Match Reportedly Files Antitrust Case Against Apple in India Over In-App Purchases
Moto G72 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Hinting at Imminent Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  3. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  4. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Tipped to Launch in September: Report
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  8. Redmi Note 11SE With MediaTek Helio G95 SoC to Launch in India on August 26
  9. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  10. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Uber Generated Rs. 44,600 Crore in Economic Value for the Economy in 2021: Report
  2. Match Reportedly Files Antitrust Case Against Apple in India Over In-App Purchases
  3. Moto G72 Reportedly Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites Hinting at Imminent Launch
  4. Whistleblower Complaint Could Provide Musk With Ammunition in Attempt to Exit Twitter Deal: Report
  5. Facebook News Feed Broken for Hours, Spammed with Bot Posts to Celebrity Pages: Report
  6. Missing Facebook Edit Button Causes Storm on Social Media
  7. IRCTC Officials Summoned by Parliamentary Panel Over Tender to Monetise Citizen Data
  8. WhatsApp Working on Displaying Profile Photos in Group Chats for iOS: Report
  9. Poco M5 Officially Teased, Said to Feature MediaTek Helio G99 SoC: Report
  10. Gotham Knights Release Date Brought Forward, Gamescom Trailer Shows New Villains Harley Quinn, Clayface
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.