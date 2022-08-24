Moto G72 has reportedly been spotted on multiple certifications websites suggesting that the phone may launch soon globally. As per a report, the handset has been spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications, and IMEI websites. The Motorola handset is expected to follow the launch of the Moto G32, and the Moto G62 smartphones in India. It is likely to succeed the Moto G71 5G that made its debut in India earlier this year.

MySmartPrice reports that Moto G72 smartphone has a model number XT2255 and it has made an appearance on FCC, TDRA, BIS certifications as well as the IMEI database. The BIS listing suggests that the phone will be launched in India as well. These certifications also hint at the smartphone's specifications ahead of its debut.

The FCC listing for the purported Moto G72 suggests that it will come with a battery that has a NE50 model number, which is said to have a 5,000mAh capacity. Citing a DEMKO certification, MySmartPrice report also says that the phone may get support for 33W fast charging. Apart from the battery size, the FCC certification also hints at support for NFC and Bluetooth connectivity options.

As mentioned, the Moto G72 could be next in line after the launch of the Moto G32 and Moto G62. Both these handsets made their debut in India earlier this month with Snapdragon 6-series SoCs, ThinkShield Security, and 5,000mAh batteries. While the Moto G32 comes with support for 33W TurboPower fast charging, the Moto G62 gets 20W fast charging for the 5,000mAh battery capacity.

The Moto G72 is likely a successor to the Moto G71 5G that was launched in India in January. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 33W TurboPower charger.

