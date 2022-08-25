Technology News
Moto G72 Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Moto G72 is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 25 August 2022 10:45 IST
Moto G72 Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G71 5G was unveiled in January this year

Highlights
  • Moto G72 is reportedly in the works
  • Motorola is yet to confirm the launch details of the Moto G72
  • Moto G72 could support 33W fast charging

Moto G72 is reportedly making its way to markets soon. The Chinese brand is yet to confirm the official launch date, but according to a fresh leak, the smartphone ​will make its India debut in September or October. A MediaTek SoC could power the Moto G72 4G. It is tipped to include up to 8GB of RAM and triple rear cameras led by a 48-megapixel primary sensor. The Moto G72 recently appeared on different certification platforms with model number XT2255. It is likely to succeed the Moto G71 5G.

Tipster Paras Guglani (@PassionateGeekz), in association with Pricebaba, has suggested the India launch details of the Moto G72. As per the report, Motorola's new Moto G-series phone will make its way to the Indian market sometime in September or October. The smartphone is said to be powered by MediaTek Helio G37 SoC or an unannounced MediaTek SoC. It could be offered in 6GB and 8GB RAM options with an option to expand the RAM further up to 4GB using the inbuilt storage.

The Indian variant of the Moto G72 4G is tipped to come with the codename "Victoria22” and XT2255-2 model number. It is said to include a triple rear camera unit comprising a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor. Motorola is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery on the Moto G72. The battery could support 33W fast charging as well.

The Moto G72 was earlier spotted on the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), UAE's Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority (TDRA), Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certifications, and IMEI websites with model number XT2255.

The upcoming Moto G72 is likely to succeed the Moto G71 5G that was launched in India in January this year. The Moto G71 5G is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 SoC and has a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging via the bundled 33W TurboPower charger.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G71

Motorola Moto G71

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp AMOLED display
  • Clean, near-stock Android UI
  • 33W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
Read detailed Motorola Moto G71 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 11
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Further reading: Moto G72, Moto G72 Specifications, Moto G71 5G, Moto G Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Singtel to Sell Its 3.3 Percent Stake in Airtel to Fund 5G Operations: Report
Moto G72 Launch Timeline Leaked, Tipped to Have 48-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras
