Moto G72 is set to launch in India today, as the company's latest addition to its G-Series smartphone lineup. Ahead of the launch of the handset, a tipster has leaked its design and specifications. The Moto G72 is tipped to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, sport a 6.6-inch pOLED display with a 120Hz refesh rate, and feature a 108-megapixel triple camera setup. It is also said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Turbo Power fast charging support.

The design of the upcoming Moto G72 was leaked by tipster Evan Blass in collaboration with 91Mobiles. The images of the smartphone reveal its display will sport a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout, while the rear panel will feature the Motorola "batwing" logo in the centre. The rear camera layout shows three cameras located on the top left corner of the handset.

The leaked image of the Moto G72

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass (@evleaks)

Moto G72 specifications (expected)

According to the tipster, the Moto G72 will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box and will sport a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Moto G72 is also tipped to feature a 108-megapixel camera with an f/1.7 aperture lens, along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2,4 aperture lens. It is also said to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens.

Meanwhile, the tipster states that the Moto G72 will be powered by a 5,000mAh battery, that will support 30W fast charging. The fingerprint scanner will be located under the display, and the handset will have an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

