Moto G71s 5G was launched in China on Tuesday as the latest smartphone from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by the Snapdragon 695 SoC. It comes with a few upgrades over the Moto G71 5G that was unveiled in November last year. The Moto G71s 5G packs 128GB of inbuilt storage and carries dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Further, it is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Moto G71s 5G price, availability

Price of Moto G71s 5G has been set at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 19,500) for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Star Black and Haoyue (translated) colour options.

The smartphone is not listed on the company's official China website at the time of writing. As per a Weibo post by Motorola, the Moto G71s 5G is already on sale in the country via JD.com, Tmall, and major offline stores.

For comparison, the Moto G71 5G was launched last year in Europe priced at EUR 299.99 (roughly Rs. 25,200). Later, the handset arrived in India with a price tag of Rs. 18,999 for the lone 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G71s 5G specifications

The new Moto G71s 5G runs on Android 12 with My UI 3.0 on top and features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, support for DC dimming and a 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 100 percent coverage of the DCI-P3 colour gamut and a 91.3 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the octa-core Snapdragon 695 SoC, along with 8GB of RAM.

The Moto G71s 5G comes with a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for optical image stabilisation (OIS), along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with 121-degree field-of-view, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. Further, there is a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front with a 105-degree wide-angle lens. The camera unit supports different camera modes like night mode, portrait mode, macro mode, and spot colour mode among others

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with fast charging support. Further, Moto G71s 5G has dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The handset measures 7.9mm in thickness.