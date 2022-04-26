Moto G62 5G is expected to be nearing its release as a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) listing indicates that the company has registered the accompanying charger in all major regions. A Motorola smartphone with model number XT2223-1 and XT2223-2, which supposedly belongs to the Moto G62 5G series, were spotted on the Wi-Fi alliance database revealing a few specifications of the upcoming handset from Motorola. A recent leak also indicated that the handset will come with a full-HD+ display and a high refresh rate. Motorola had recently launched the Moto G52 in India.

The Moto G62 from Motorola was spotted on the US FCC by MySmartPrice with the model number XT2223-2. The alleged listing indicates that the phone will launch in various locations globally as the charger for the handset is registered for locations including the US, EU, Australia, the UK, Brazil, and India among others.

The smartphone with model number XT2223-1 and XT2223-2 which is expected to belong to the Moto G62 5G series were also spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance database by MySmartPrice, tipping a few specifications of the upcoming handset from Motorola. The alleged listing indicates that the smartphone from Motorola will support dual-band Wi-Fi and run on Android 12 OS out-of-the-box.

Motorola Moto G62 5G specifications (expected)

A recent leak from Passionategeekz regarding the Moto G62 5G indicates that smartphone may come with a full-HD+ display with higher refresh rate, The handset will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The leak also says that there is a presence of a side mounted scanner in the handset.

For optics, the Moto G62 may feature a quad pixel triple rear camera and the 5G variant of the Moto G62 may also sport stripes on the rear body. The handset is expected to sport a middle hole-punch shooter for selfies. The smartphone is said to be powered by a 6000mAh battery with up to 33W fast charging support.

Motorola recently launched the Moto G52 in India. The new Motorola phone, which is the successor to last year's Moto G51 5G, comes with a 90Hz pOLED display and carries triple rear cameras. The smartphone also comes with dual stereo speakers that are equipped with Dolby Atmos support and Snapdragon sound technology. The Moto G52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM. It also carries up to 128GB of onboard storage.

