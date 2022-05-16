Moto G52j 5G benchmark scores and specification were spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV-5, and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. The affordable smartphone will reportedly get Snapdragon 695 SoC and Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Snapdragon 695 SoC is said to offer 5G connectivity on the device. The 5G variant of the recently launched Moto G52 is also expected to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the smartphone will use pixel binning to bring the down the image the image resolution to 12.5-megapixels.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Moto G52j 5G was spotted on Geekbench and Camera FV-5 websites. Geekbench gave a 663 score for single-core processing and 1703 score for multi-core processing. Allegedly, the affordable smartphone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone is expected to come with Android 11 and will be 5G enabled. Motorola has reportedly also ditched Snapdragon 680 SoC seen on the 4G variant of the Moto G52 for the Snapdragon 695 to provide 5G connectivity.

The report further claimed that the motherboard of the smartphone has been named under ‘cypfr' on the Geekbench website. It could be a codename for the Snapdragon 695 that is said to power the affordable Motorola smartphone and come with a base clock speed 1.8GHz. The SoC is also likely to be paired with 6GB RAM, the listing shows. The performance cores on the Snapdragon chip have a clock speed of 2.21GHz. Furthermore, the chipset is coupled with Adreno 619 graphics processing unit.

As seen on the Camera FV-5 listing, the Motorola smartphone is also expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone is likely to use pixel binning on top of the 12.5-megapixel sensor. The camera lens is expected to have a 63-degree horizontal field of view and 49.6-degree vertical field of view.

The smartphone was reportedly also spotted the device on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The report said that on the website the phone was listed to get dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Wi-Fi support. The report further added that the listed model number of the upcoming 5G Motorola smartphone was XT2219-1, thought to be associated with the Moto G52j 5G.

The Moto G52j 5G is said to be the 5G variant of the Moto G52 that went on sale in India for the first-time on noon of May 3 this year. Moto G52 was launched in India in late-April this year with the Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 90Hz pOLED touchscreen display.

