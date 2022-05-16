Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G52j 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV 5; Likely to Get Octa Core Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report

Moto G52j 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV-5; Likely to Get Octa-Core Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report

Moto G52j expected to get a 50-megapixel primary camera sensor.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 16 May 2022 15:52 IST
Moto G52j 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV-5; Likely to Get Octa-Core Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G52j 5G may be the 5G variant of the Moto G52 (pictured

Highlights
  • Moto G52j 5G has appeared online ahead of an official announcement
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 to enable 5G on the smartphone
  • Moto G52j 5G scored 663 and 1703 on single and multi-core tests

Moto G52j 5G benchmark scores and specification were spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV-5, and Wi-Fi Alliance websites. The affordable smartphone will reportedly get Snapdragon 695 SoC and Android 11 out-of-the-box. The Snapdragon 695 SoC is said to offer 5G connectivity on the device. The 5G variant of the recently launched Moto G52 is also expected to get a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and the smartphone will use pixel binning to bring the down the image the image resolution to 12.5-megapixels.

According to a report by 91Mobiles, Moto G52j 5G was spotted on Geekbench and Camera FV-5 websites. Geekbench gave a 663 score for single-core processing and 1703 score for multi-core processing. Allegedly, the affordable smartphone will come with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 695 octa-core processor. The smartphone is expected to come with Android 11 and will be 5G enabled. Motorola has reportedly also ditched Snapdragon 680 SoC seen on the 4G variant of the Moto G52 for the Snapdragon 695 to provide 5G connectivity.

The report further claimed that the motherboard of the smartphone has been named under ‘cypfr' on the Geekbench website. It could be a codename for the Snapdragon 695 that is said to power the affordable Motorola smartphone and come with a base clock speed 1.8GHz. The SoC is also likely to be paired with 6GB RAM, the listing shows. The performance cores on the Snapdragon chip have a clock speed of 2.21GHz. Furthermore, the chipset is coupled with Adreno 619 graphics processing unit.

As seen on the Camera FV-5 listing, the Motorola smartphone is also expected to come with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The smartphone is likely to use pixel binning on top of the 12.5-megapixel sensor. The camera lens is expected to have a 63-degree horizontal field of view and 49.6-degree vertical field of view.

The smartphone was reportedly also spotted the device on the Wi-Fi Alliance website. The report said that on the website the phone was listed to get dual-band, 2.4GHz and 5GHz, Wi-Fi support. The report further added that the listed model number of the upcoming 5G Motorola smartphone was XT2219-1, thought to be associated with the Moto G52j 5G.

The Moto G52j 5G is said to be the 5G variant of the Moto G52 that went on sale in India for the first-time on noon of May 3 this year. Moto G52 was launched in India in late-April this year with the Snapdragon 680 SoC and a 90Hz pOLED touchscreen display.

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto G52j 5G, Motorola Moto G52
OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Confirmed to Feature 120Hz LCD Screen, Dimensity 8100-Max SoC
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera Specifications Leak, Said to Feature a 50-Megapixel Primary Camera

Related Stories

Moto G52j 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV-5; Likely to Get Octa-Core Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. There May Be Invisible Walls In Space, According to New Research
  2. Snoop Dogg Quips to Buy Twitter as Elon Musk Puts the Deal on Hold
  3. Oppo Reno 8 Series Set to Launch on May 23: All You Need to Know
  4. Google Pixel 6a Price in India, Availability Details Tipped
  5. WhatsApp Spotted Testing Rich Preview Links for Text Status Updates
  6. AirPods, Other Apple Products to Use USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Realme Narzo 50 5G Design Leaked in Renders Ahead of May 18 Launch
  8. Terra's LUNA Surges Over Weekend as Investors See Glimmer of Hope
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  10. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2022) With Snapdragon 720G Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Many of Top 100,000 Websites Found to Be Collecting Data Typed by Users Before Hitting 'Submit' Button
  2. iOS 16 to Introduce Major System Changes, Fresh Apple Apps at WWDC 2022: Mark Gurman
  3. Jungle Cry Trailer Out, Abhay Deol's Sports Drama Release Date Set for June 3 on Lionsgate Play
  4. Goldman Sachs Invests in Billionaire Alan Howard’s Crypto Trading Platform, Barclays Joins In
  5. Moto G52j 5G Spotted on Geekbench, Camera FV-5; Likely to Get Octa-Core Snapdragon 695 SoC: Report
  6. AirPods Among Other Apple Products That Will Switch to USB Type-C Ports: Ming-Chi Kuo
  7. Video Games: Our Study Suggests They Boost Intelligence in Children
  8. Terra's LUNA Token Surges in Value Over the Weekend as Investors See Glimmer of Hope
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Camera Specifications Leak, Said to Feature a 50-Megapixel Primary Camera
  10. GreenCell Mobility to Deploy 50 Electric Buses in Maharashtra, First Bus to Launch on June 1
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.