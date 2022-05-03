Moto G52 is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm IST. Motorola's newest smartphone which was launched in India last week comes with a pOLED display and carries triple rear cameras. The phone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The Moto G52 is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and comes with up to 6GB of RAM.

Moto G52 price in India, availability, launch offers

The Moto G52 price in India is set at Rs. 14,499 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model and Rs. 16,499 for 6GB + 128GB storage model. Buyers can purchase it from Flipkart and select retail stores starting today at 12pm IST. The Moto G52 is available in two colour variants- Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White. Buyers today will get Rs. 1,000 instant discount for customers using an HDFC credit card. Whereas Jio users are also claimed to receive benefits worth Rs. 2,549, including a Rs. 2,000 cashback on recharge and a Rs. 549 discount on annual Zee5 subscription. Additionally, Flipkart will have EMI options as well as an option to get the Moto G52 in exchange of an old phone.

Moto G52 specifications

As mentioned earlier, the Motorola had launched the Moto G52 in India last week. This smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will run Android 12 out of the box. The display, which comes with a hole-punch design, also offers 360Hz touch sampling rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and DC dimming.

On the camera front, the Moto G52 carries a triple rear camera setup that houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter that also works as a depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For capturing selfies and video chats, the Moto G52 comes with a 16-megapixel camera sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 lens.

The Moto G52 has up to 128GB of onboard UFS-based MCP (uMCP) storage that supports expansion via microSD card (up to 1TB). Besides this, the phone's camera also supports features including Dual Capture, Smart Composition, Spot Colour, Live Moto, Pro Motion, and an Ultra-wide Distortion Correction. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery that offers 33W fast charging support, features a 3.5mm headphone jack, and comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

