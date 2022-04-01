Motorola Moto G52 is said to be in the works. The development of the new G-series phone has not been confirmed by Motorola yet, but ahead of it, renders of the smartphone, along with its specifications, have leaked online. As per the leak, the Moto G52 will have a 90Hz refresh-rate display and it is likely to arrive as a mid-range phone. The Moto G52 could be powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC. In the leaked renders, the rumoured phone is seen featuring a hole-punch display. The Lenovo-owned company is expected to pack a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit on the handset. The Moto G52 is likely to arrive as a successor to the Moto G51 that debuted in India in December last year.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks), in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has shared the alleged renders and specifications of the Moto G52. The renders show the handset in three different shades. The handset is seen featuring a hole-punch display design. The renders show triple rear camera units paired with LED flash arranged on the upper left corner of the handsets. The phone is seen carrying a 50-megapixel main sensor. The Motorola logo is seen to be placed on the back panel. The handset is tipped to have a codename 'Rhode'.

Motorola Moto G52 specifications

As per the leak, the upcoming Moto G52 could run on Android 12 and is expected to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ POLED display, with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The upcoming handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 680 processor, coupled with 4GB or 6GB RAM.

Moto G52 is tipped to feature a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main camera. The camera setup is said to include an 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there could be a 16-megapixel sensor at the front. Motorola is expected to pack either 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage on the device.

As per the leak, Moto G52 is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. Besides, it is said to come with a 5,000mAh battery.

