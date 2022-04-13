Technology News
Moto G52 price is set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the single 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 13 April 2022 11:00 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G52 features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Highlights
  • Moto G52 comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colour options
  • The new smartphone packs a 16-megapixel selfie sensor
  • The display of Moto G52 has a refresh rate of 90Hz

Motorola Moto G52 was launched in Europe on Tuesday as the latest handset from the Lenovo-owned brand. The new Moto G-series phone comes with features such as a hole-punch display design, 90Hz refresh rate display, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, and triple rear cameras headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor. Moto G52 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The smartphone includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and carries a 5,000mAh battery that is rated to deliver 37.9 hours of backup on a single charge. Moto G52 succeed the Moto G51 that debuted last year.

Moto G52 price, availability

The Moto G52 price has been set at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600) for the sole 4GB + 128GB storage variant. It comes in Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White colour options. The new Motorola phone will go on pre-orders across select European markets later this month.

Motorola confirmed that the Moto G52 will soon hit the shelves in India and Latin America in "the coming weeks".

Moto G52 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G52 runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. The display has a pixel density of 402ppi, 87.70 percent screen-to-body ratio and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, the Moto G52 features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680SoC, coupled with an Adreno 610 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For optics, there is a triple rear camera setup along with a single LED flash. The camera unit houses a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle depth sensor with f/2.2 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The smartphone comes preloaded with a list of camera modes, including night vision, portrait mode, live photo and quad pixel technology. For selfies and video chats, the Moto G52 carries a 16-megapixel sensor at the front, with an f/2.45 aperture.

Moto G52 offers 128GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card. Connectivity options on the phone include Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, GPS, A-GPS, GLONASS, LTEPP, SUPL, Galileo, 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, SAR sensor, and distance sensor. The phone also comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

The new Moto G52 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W TurboPower Charging via a bundled charger. The battery is said to deliver up to 37.9 hours of playback time on a single charge.

The phone also has a dust- and water-resistant design with an IP52 rating. For audio, it has dual microphones and dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Moto G52 measures 160.98x74.46x 7.99mm and weighs 169 grams.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Motorola Moto G52

Display 6.60-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
