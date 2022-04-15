Moto G52 was recently launched in Europe as the latest addition to its G-series lineup. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, and comes with 30W TurboCharge support. Motorola recently revealed that the handset will launch in the country in the coming weeks.

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) the Lenovo-owned company will launch the Moto G52 in India “soon”. While the tipster has not shared additional details about the launch date, the Indian variant of the handset is tipped to offer a pOLED panel, with slim bezels. An image of the upcoming smartphone was also shared, which appears to be the same as the Moto G52 that made its debut in Europe earlier this week. The Moto G52 was launched in Europe earlier this week, priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600), and it will debut in India and Latin America “in the coming weeks”, the company stated.

[Exclusive] I can confirm that Moto will soon launch the #Motog52 in India

The device will feature a pOLED panel, slimmest bezels, thinnest and lightest design in the segment

Here's your exclusive look at the Indian variant

Retweet if you want me to post an exclusive video too 😉 pic.twitter.com/KbdfUrZ9VB — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) April 14, 2022

Moto G52 specifications (expected)

The Moto G52 launched in Europe is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 402ppi. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G52 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture lens. It also features a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G52 offers 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, distance sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower Charging support, claimed to offer up to 37.9 hours of playback time on a single charge. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.