Technology News
loading

Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut, Could Feature pOLED Display

Moto G52 was launched in Europe this week, priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600).

By David Delima | Updated: 15 April 2022 12:43 IST
Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut, Could Feature pOLED Display

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola has revealed the Moto G52 will debut in India "in the coming weeks"

Highlights
  • Moto G52 is powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower charging
  • Moto G52 is a successor to the Moto G51 from last year

Moto G52 was recently launched in Europe as the latest addition to its G-series lineup. The smartphone is equipped with a Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup, and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery, and comes with 30W TurboCharge support. Motorola recently revealed that the handset will launch in the country in the coming weeks.

According to known tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) the Lenovo-owned company will launch the Moto G52 in India “soon”. While the tipster has not shared additional details about the launch date, the Indian variant of the handset is tipped to offer a pOLED panel, with slim bezels. An image of the upcoming smartphone was also shared, which appears to be the same as the Moto G52 that made its debut in Europe earlier this week. The Moto G52 was launched in Europe earlier this week, priced at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 20,600), and it will debut in India and Latin America “in the coming weeks”, the company stated.

Moto G52 specifications (expected)

The Moto G52 launched in Europe is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs on Android 12. It sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 402ppi. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 680SoC under the hood, paired with 4GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Moto G52 is equipped with a triple rear camera setup comprised of a 50-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with f/2.4 aperture lens. It also features a 16-megapixel camera at the front with an f/2.45 aperture lens, for selfies and video calls.

The Moto G52 offers 128GB of inbuilt storage, expandable (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the handset include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, distance sensor, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower Charging support, claimed to offer up to 37.9 hours of playback time on a single charge. It comes with an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G52, Moto G52 Specifications, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, No Injuries Reported
Infinix Hot 11 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut, Could Feature pOLED Display
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQoo Z6 Pro 5G Set to Launch in India on April 27
  2. OnePlus Ace Launch Date Set for April 21, Specifications Revealed
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G to Launch in India on April 28
  4. Review: Netflix’s Mai Makes Sakshi Tanwar Play an Unconvincing Avenger
  5. Honda City e:HEV Hybrid Electric Sedan Launched in India
  6. How Twitter Users Reacted to Elon Musk's Hostile Takeover Attempt
  7. Vivo X80 Spotted on Google Play Console With Dimensity 9000 SoC
  8. Tata Play Brings Access to 4 OTT Platforms at an Affordable Price
  9. WhatsApp Communities Announced, Aims to Ease Group Conversation Experience
  10. Realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Edition to Launch on April 12, Design Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Q2s TWS Earphones Tipped to Launch in India Soon Alongside Realme GT Neo 3
  2. Infinix Hot 11 2022 With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Moto G52 Tipped to Launch in India Following Europe Debut, Could Feature pOLED Display
  4. Smartphone Catches Fire Mid-Air on IndiGo Flight, No Injuries Reported
  5. Stellantis to Use Qualcomm Tech in Peugeot, Fiat, and Jeep Vehicles
  6. Meta Working on a Web Version of Horizon Worlds Metaverse Platform
  7. iPhone 15 Could Come With a Periscope Telephoto Lens: Report
  8. BMW CEO Oliver Zipse Warns Companies Against Electric-Only Strategy
  9. Mumbai Metro One Launches e-Ticket on WhatsApp Facility
  10. Axie Infinity: US Ties North Korean Hacker Group Lazarus to Major Crypto Theft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.