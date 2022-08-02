Technology News
Moto G32 to Launch in India on August 9, Will Be Available via Flipkart: All Details

Moto G32 was earlier launched in select European markets in July.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 2 August 2022 16:19 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Moto G32 sports a triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G32 is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC
  • The upcoming Motorola phone packs a 5,000mAh battery
  • The Moto G32 features 4GB of RAM

Motorola Moto G32 is set to launch in India on August 9. The smartphone was recently launched in the European markets. The European variant features a 6.5-inch LCD display with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. Moto G32 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and Adreno 610 GPU. It gets 4GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage. The storage can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 30W TurboPower fast charging support.

The smartphones brand, Motorola, has announced via Twitter that the Moto G32 will launch in India on August 9. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart, the company said in the tweet. To recall, Moto G32 was launched in the European Markets in July.

Moto G32 price in India (expected)

Moto G32, in select European Markets, was priced at EUR 209.99 (roughly Rs. 16,900) for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It is available in Mineral Gray and Satin Silver colour options. We can expect it to be priced similarly in India.

Moto G32 specifications

The Moto G32 runs on Android 12. It features a 6.5-inch LCD display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 90Hz refresh rate, and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC coupled with the Adreno 610 GPU. The handset offers 4GB of RAM and 64GB of inbuilt storage, which can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card.

It sports a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. At the front, it gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.4 aperture. The camera offers full-HD video recording at 30fps. The Moto G32 also supports face unlock and features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometrics.

In terms of connectivity, the Moto G32 features dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.2, and NFC. It also gets a USB Type-C port for charging, a 3.5mm headphone jack, dual stereo speaker setup, and dual microphones. The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with a 33W TurboPower fast charger. The handset measures 161.78 x 73.84 x 8.49mm and weighs about 184g.

Comments

