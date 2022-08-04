Moto G32 is all set to launch in India on August 9. Ahead of the official announcement, price details of Moto G32 in the country have been tipped online. It is expected to arrive as a mid-range offering. Motorola is also said to unveil another Moto G-series phone — Moto G62 5G on August 11 in India. Price details of the Moto G62 5G have also been suggested. The handset made its global debut in Brazil in May and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC.

Tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), in association with MySmartPrice, has suggested the launch date and India price details of Moto G32 and Moto G62 5G. The report suggests that Motorola would launch the Moto G62 5G on August 11.

According to the leak, Moto G32 will be priced between Rs. 11,000 and Rs. 13,000. The Moto G62 5G could be priced between Rs. 15,000 and Rs. 17,000 for the base model. However, colour options and RAM and storage configurations of the Indian variants are unknown at this moment.

The Moto G32 is confirmed to launch in India on August 9. The smartphone will be available via Flipkart. Although the exact release date of Moto G62 5G is yet to be revealed by the brand, we can expect some details to emerge on the Web in the coming days.

Moto G32 specifications

The Moto G32 was unveiled in the European Markets in July and it sports a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 680 SoC, along with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of integrated storage.

A triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor, 16-megapixel selfie shooter, face unlock feature, and side-mounted fingerprint sensor are the other key highlights. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 30W TurboPower fast charging technology.

Moto G62 5G specifications

The Moto G62 5G debuted in Brazil with Android 12 and a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) IPS display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 480 Plus SoC, along with Adreno 619 GPU, and 4GB of RAM. The Moto G62 5G also comes with a triple rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

The Moto G62 5G offers 128GB of onboard storage and packs a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery that supports 20W TurboPower fast charging.

