Moto G22 has been in rumours for a few weeks now. The exact launch date of the new G-series phone has not been shared by Motorola yet, but ahead of it, renders of the smartphone, along with its specifications, have leaked online. As per the latest leak, Moto G22 may feature a display with 90Hz refresh rate and could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. In the leaked renders, it is seen featuring a hole-punch display. Moto G22 is said to arrive as a budget-level smartphone featuring a quad rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Lenovo-owned company is also expected to pack a fingerprint sensor and 5,000mAh battery as well.

German publication WinFuture.de has leaked the renders and specifications of the rumoured Motorola smartphone. As mentioned, the renders show a centrally placed hole-punch cutout on the display. Further, Moto G22 is seen sporting a quad rear camera unit along with an LED flash.

Moto G22 specifications (expected)

As per the leak, the purported Moto G22 may run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to feature a 6.53-inch OLED (1,600x720 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is tipped to be powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. The Europe variant of Moto G22 is expected to pack 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

For optics, the upcoming Moto G22 is said to carry a quad rear camera setup, led by 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens. The camera unit is also expected to comprise an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors. For selfies, Moto G22 is said to feature a 16-megapixel front camera with an f/2.0 lens. The 64GB of onboard storage offered by Moto G22 is said to be expandable via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

Connectivity options in the handset reportedly include 4G and Bluetooth v5.2. Moto G22 is tipped to come with a fingerprint sensor as well. Motorola could pack a 5,000mAh battery as well.