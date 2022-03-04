Moto G22 was silently launched in Europe on March 3. The new pocket-friendly smartphone from Motorola is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Motorola smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Moto G22 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last more than one day.

Moto G22 price, availability

Moto G22 is priced at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,270) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is available to purchase across select European markets. Motorola mentions that the smartphone will soon hit the shelves in India, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in "the coming weeks". The new Motorola smartphone is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White.

Moto G22 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G22 runs Android 12 with MyUX skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) MaxVision LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 268ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Moto G22 features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Moto G22 gets a quad rear camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front of the camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture placed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Moto G22 features 64GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options comprise 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include a side mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, and Galileo.

The new Moto G22 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. However, it only gets a 10W charger in the box. The phone also features a water-resistant design. It measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm and weighs 185 grams.