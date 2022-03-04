Technology News
loading

Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G22 is priced at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,270) and is available in select European markets.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 4 March 2022 11:06 IST
Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G22 features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor

Highlights
  • Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch MaxVision LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate
  • It will launch in India, other regions in the coming weeks
  • Moto G22 supports 15W charging but gets 10W charger in the retail box

Moto G22 was silently launched in Europe on March 3. The new pocket-friendly smartphone from Motorola is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ MaxVision LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Motorola smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. Moto G22 gets a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and packs a 5,000mAh battery that is said to last more than one day.

Moto G22 price, availability

Moto G22 is priced at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,270) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is available to purchase across select European markets. Motorola mentions that the smartphone will soon hit the shelves in India, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in "the coming weeks". The new Motorola smartphone is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White.

Moto G22 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto G22 runs Android 12 with MyUX skin on top. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) MaxVision LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate, 268ppi pixel density, and 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, Moto G22 features an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU and 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Moto G22 gets a quad rear camera setup. It features a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. The front of the camera houses a 16-megapixel sensor with f/2.4 aperture placed in a central hole-punch cutout.

Moto G22 features 64GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). Connectivity options comprise 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi with 802.11a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, NFC, USB Type C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Onboard sensors include a side mounted fingerprint sensor, facial recognition, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, accelerometer, gyroscope, e-compass, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, SUPL, Glonass, and Galileo.

The new Moto G22 packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. However, it only gets a 10W charger in the box. The phone also features a water-resistant design. It measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm and weighs 185 grams.

Gaana CEO and Spotify's India chief join us on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast, to discuss India's unique music streaming landscape. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Advertisement
Motorola Moto G22

Motorola Moto G22

Display 6.53-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

For details of the latest Nokia, Samsung, Lenovo, and other product launches from the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, visit our MWC 2022 hub.

Further reading: Moto, Motorola, Moto G22, Moto G22 Price, Moto G22 Specifications, Android 12, MyUX
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Twitter Expands Birdwatch, Its Crowdsourced Fact Check Pilot, in US
The Batman Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as DC Movie Releases in Cinemas

Related Stories

Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BharatPe Removes Ashneer Grover From All Positions at Company
  2. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Launched: All Details
  3. Elon Musk Responds to Russian Space Chief's Warning on Future of ISS
  4. Redmi Note 11 Pro, Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Price in India and Variants Tipped
  5. OnePlus 9RT OxygenOS Update With Important Bug Fixes Rolls Out in India
  6. Motorola Edge 30 Pro First India Sale Today: See Launch Offers
  7. Asus Vivobook 13 Slate OLED With Detachable Keyboard Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a May Debut in 3 Different Colours
  9. Apple Sends Invites for March 8 Event; New MacBook, iPhone SE 3 Expected
  10. OnePlus Nord 3 May Debut in Q2 With 150W Fast Charging Tech
#Latest Stories
  1. Ukraine Crisis: Delivery Robots With Russian Ties Pulled From Two US Campuses by Grubhub
  2. Twitch Bans Russian State Media in Move Against Harmful Misinformation Spreaders
  3. The Batman Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as DC Movie Releases in Cinemas
  4. Moto G22 With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Twitter Expands Birdwatch, Its Crowdsourced Fact Check Pilot, in US
  6. Winter Paralympic Games 2022, Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022 Celebrated With Google Doodle
  7. Twitter to Welcome Workers Back to Office Starting March 15, Will Continue Allowing Remote Work as Well
  8. Samsung Galaxy F23 5G India Launch Date Set for March 8: Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Elon Musk Warns Starlink System Could Be ‘Targeted’ in Ukraine Amid Russia Invasion
  10. Bitcoin, Ether Drop in Value as Russian Sanctions Put Crypto Exchanges in the Spotlight
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.