Technology News
loading

Moto G22 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB + 64GB storage model.

By Apoorva Sinha | Updated: 13 April 2022 07:45 IST
Moto G22 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G22 comes with a 16-megapixel front camera

Highlights
  • Moto G22 comes with 4GB of RAM
  • It comes with a display that offers 90Hz refresh rate
  • Moto G22 sports an autofocus feature for the selfie camera

Motorola Moto G22 is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon). Motorola's newest affordable smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a MediaTek Helio chipset. The phone features a 6.53-inch display, offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 90 Hz refresh rate. Read on to find out more about the Moto G22 and its price in India, availability, and specifications.

Moto G22 price in India, availability

Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model, via the official Motorola India online store. Buyers can also purchase the smartphone via Flipkart. The Moto G22 is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green.

Moto G22 specifications

The Moto G22 was launched in India earlier this month. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Motorola Moto G22 runs Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. In terms of optics, the Moto G22 sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G22, Moto G22 Price in India, Moto G22 Specifications, Motorola
Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems

Related Stories

Moto G22 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  4. iQoo Z6 Pro Specifications Tipped by Hands-on Video: Details
  5. HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) With 14-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  6. Oppo F21 Pro First Impressions: A Handsome Smartphone
  7. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G With Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  8. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
  9. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  10. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G22 to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme Book Prime, Realme Buds Air 3 First Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications
  3. Snapchat Launches Dynamic Stories to Highlight News in Stories
  4. 14 Ads From Gaming Firms Found Violating Advertising Standards During IPL: ASCI
  5. Aadhaar Infrastructure Flaws Detailed in CAG Audit Report Into UIDAI Functioning; HCL, HP Named for Problems
  6. Hero Electric Partners With ElectricPe For Charging Infrastructure
  7. Apple Watch May Come With Blood-Pressure Measuring Feature in 2024
  8. Russia to Launch Lunar Probe, Deepen Space Links With Belarus: Vladimir Putin
  9. RedBus Launches RedRail Online Train Booking App in India
  10. 20 New Jitendra Electric Scooters Catch Fire in Nashik, No Casualties
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.