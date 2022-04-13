Motorola Moto G22 is set to go on sale in India for the first time today at 12pm (noon). Motorola's newest affordable smartphone comes with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and a MediaTek Helio chipset. The phone features a 6.53-inch display, offering a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and 90 Hz refresh rate. Read on to find out more about the Moto G22 and its price in India, availability, and specifications.

Moto G22 price in India, availability

Moto G22 price in India is set at Rs. 10,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model, via the official Motorola India online store. Buyers can also purchase the smartphone via Flipkart. The Moto G22 is available in three colour options — Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Mint Green.

Moto G22 specifications

The Moto G22 was launched in India earlier this month. It is powered by a 1.8GHz octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 processor. It comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The Motorola Moto G22 runs Android 12. It packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports proprietary fast charging. In terms of optics, the Moto G22 sports a quad rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. It sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

