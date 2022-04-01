Technology News
loading

Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37

Moto G22 was launched in Europe in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White colour options.

By David Delima | Updated: 1 April 2022 17:47 IST
Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37

Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto G22 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto G22 is equipped with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera
  • The smartphone debuted in Europe on March 3
  • Moto G22 sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate

Moto G22 is tipped to launch in India next week, as the latest affordable smartphone from Motorola. The smartphone made its debut in Europe last month, and is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, paired with a 4GB of RAM. It sports a 6.5-inch LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel quad rear camera setup and packs a 5,000mAh battery. Motorola is yet to officially announce any information regarding the launch schedule or specifications of the Moto G22 in India.

According to a report by 91Mobiles citing unnamed sources, the Moto G22 will debut in India between April 4 and April 8. The handset was silently launched by Motorola in Europe on March 3, priced at EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,300) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage model. It is available in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White colour options.

While announcing the launch of the Moto G22 in European markets, the company had revealed that the handset would be available in India, Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East in "the coming weeks".

Moto G22 specifications (expected)

The Moro G22 that was launched in Europe last month is a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs Motorola's Android 12-based MyUX skin. The handset sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) MaxVision LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC with a PowerVR GE8320 GPU, along with 4GB of RAM.

On the camera front, the Moto G22 is equipped with a quad rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, a two 2-megapixel depth and macro sensors with f/2.4 aperture lenses. The smartphone sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens.

The Moto G22 offers 64GB of inbuilt storage that can be expanded via (up to 1TB) via a microSD card slot. Connectivity options on the smartphone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, NFC, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The handset features a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, an e-compass, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The Moto G22 packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 15W charging.

Can OnePlus 10 Pro beat iPhone 13 Pro and Galaxy S22 Ultra? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Advertisement
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G22, Moto G22 Specifications, Motorola
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
OnePlus 10 Pro vs iPhone 13 Pro Max vs iQoo 9 Pro: Price in India, Specifications Compared

Related Stories

Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  2. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  3. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  5. Vivo X80 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Sport 6.78-Inch OLED Display
  6. Poco F3 GT Getting Android 12-Based MIUI 13 Update
  7. Xiaomi 12 Pro India Launch Teased, Said to Debut in April
  8. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G Price in India Tipped Ahead of April 2 Launch
  9. Indian Crypto Tax Comes Into Effect Today: Huge Fines, Jail Time for Violators
  10. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8
  2. Huawei Mate X3 Tipped to Launch by the End of April, Alleged 3C Listing Suggests Some Specifications
  3. Airtel Rs. 296, Rs. 319 Prepaid Plans Launched, Complying With TRAI's Order
  4. Taiwan Puppeteers Look to NFTs to Keep Their Art Alive
  5. Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37
  6. Indonesia to Impose VAT, Income Tax on Crypto Assets From May
  7. E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In-Person and Online Event
  8. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  9. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
  10. Angry Birds Classic Returns to App Store and Google Play With New Engine, No In-App Purchases
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.