Moto G22 is all set to launch in India on April 8. Motorola confirmed the arrival of the new Moto G-series smartphone in the country via Flipkart. A dedicated microsite on the e-commerce website is teasing the specifications of the Moto G22 ahead of launch. Moto G22's India variant will have a quad rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, as per the microsite. The handset will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 90Hz refresh rate display and a 5,000mAh battery are the other major highlights of the smartphone. Motorola introduced the Moto G22 in the European market initially in March.

Flipkart, via a dedicated landing page on its website, teased the India launch of the Moto G22. As per the teaser, the handset will go live in the country on April 8. However, the time of the launch event and India pricing details of the smartphone are unknown at this moment.

To recall, Moto G22 was launched in the European markets with a price tag of EUR 169.99 (roughly Rs. 14,270) for the sole 4GB + 64GB storage variant. It is offered in Cosmic Black, Iceberg Blue, and Pearl White shades.

Moto G22 specifications

The Indian variant of Moto G22 is likely to have most of the same specifications as the European variant. The Flipkart listing indicates that the dual-SIM Moto G22 will run on Android 12. It will feature an IPS LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset will be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM.

For optics, Moto G22 will feature a quad rear camera setup headlined by 50-megapixel primary sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel sensor. Moto G22 will offer 64GB of onboard storage that can be further expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB). As mentioned, it will sport a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature for authentication. The listing also suggests a water-repellent build for the handset. Besides, Moto G22 will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

