Motorola is set to launch three smartphones in India on September 8. The upcoming handsets will be part of the Motorola Edge series, according to the company. Motorola recently launched its latest smartphone called the Edge 2022 for US and Canadian markets. It is the first phone to debut with MediaTek's new Dimensity 1050 SoC under the hood and was priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000), which pushed the device into the premium segment compared to its predecessor which was a mid-range device.

The company put up a teaser on its official social media channels revealing that three new smartphones from its Edge series will soon be launched in India. The teaser does not reveal which models will be announced, nor does it provide any hints about the upcoming smartphones, but it does reveal a launch date that is set for September 8.

There plenty of possible handsets that could make their way to India, including the recently launched Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro, both of which were recently announced in China alongside the new Moto Razr 2022.

While the Motorola Razr 2022 is currently only on sale in China, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand could bring the Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro to India after rebranding it to the Edge series, something which the company has done in the past.

Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro pricing

The Motorola X30 Pro's price starts from CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Motorola S30 Pro is priced from CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There's no word from Motorola on pricing or availability in other regions.

Motorola Moto X30 Pro specifications

The Motorola Moto X30 Pro offers Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offes a 6.73-inc pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution with minimal bezels on all sides. There's up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Motorola also claims that the X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone to offer a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors are a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephotos shooter. Selfie duties are handled by a 60-megapixel camera.

Motorola Moto S30 Pro specifications

The Motorola Moto S30 Pro is another premium smartphone that's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ and offers a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that also doubles up as a macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.