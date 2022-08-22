Technology News
  Motorola Sets September 8 India Launch Date for Three Edge Series Smartphones: All Details

Motorola Sets September 8 India Launch Date for Three Edge Series Smartphones: All Details

These could be the rebranded versions of the Moto X30 Pro and the S30 Pro that recently went on sale in China.

By Sheldon Pinto | Updated: 22 August 2022 13:42 IST
Motorola Sets September 8 India Launch Date for Three Edge Series Smartphones: All Details

The Moto S30 Pro sports a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display

Highlights
  • Motorola to announce new smartphones on September 8
  • These will belong to the Edge series of the devices
  • The Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro could be rebranded for India

Motorola is set to launch three smartphones in India on September 8. The upcoming handsets will be part of the Motorola Edge series, according to the company. Motorola recently launched its latest smartphone called the Edge 2022 for US and Canadian markets. It is the first phone to debut with MediaTek's new Dimensity 1050 SoC under the hood and was priced at $499.99 (roughly Rs. 40,000), which pushed the device into the premium segment compared to its predecessor which was a mid-range device.

The company put up a teaser on its official social media channels revealing that three new smartphones from its Edge series will soon be launched in India. The teaser does not reveal which models will be announced, nor does it provide any hints about the upcoming smartphones, but it does reveal a launch date that is set for September 8.

There plenty of possible handsets that could make their way to India, including the recently launched Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro, both of which were recently announced in China alongside the new Moto Razr 2022.

While the Motorola Razr 2022 is currently only on sale in China, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand could bring the Moto X30 Pro and the Moto S30 Pro to India after rebranding it to the Edge series, something which the company has done in the past.

Motorola Moto X30 Pro and Moto S30 Pro pricing

The Motorola X30 Pro's price starts from CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 43,600) for its base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. Meanwhile, the Motorola S30 Pro is priced from CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 26,000) for the base 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. There's no word from Motorola on pricing or availability in other regions.

Motorola Moto X30 Pro specifications

The Motorola Moto X30 Pro offers Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and offes a 6.73-inc pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution with minimal bezels on all sides. There's up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. Motorola also claims that the X30 Pro is the world's first smartphone to offer a 200-megapixel primary sensor. The other two sensors are a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephotos shooter. Selfie duties are handled by a 60-megapixel camera.

Motorola Moto S30 Pro specifications

The Motorola Moto S30 Pro is another premium smartphone that's powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ and offers a 6.55-inch 53-degree curved OLED full-HD+ resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone is offered with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. There's a triple rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary camera, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera that also doubles up as a macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. Selfies are handled by a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

Do the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 offer enough over last year's models? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto S30 Pro

Moto S30 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4,270mAh
OS Android 12
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Edge, Motorola X30 Pro, Motorola S30 Pro, Motorola X30 Pro Price, Motorola S30 Pro Price
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
HP Leads as Indian PC Shipments Register 17.8 Percent YoY Growth in 2Q22: IDC

Motorola Sets September 8 India Launch Date for Three Edge Series Smartphones: All Details
