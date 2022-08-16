Technology News
Moto Edge 30 Fusion Alleged Renders Surface Online; Suggest 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup: All Details

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Fusion is reportedly the rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro for the Chinese market.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 16 August 2022 13:20 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Moto Edge 30 Fusion and Moto S30 Pro specifications could be identical

Highlights
  • Moto Edge 30 Fusion is said to be a rebranded Moto S30 Pro
  • The rumoured Moto S30 Pro was earlier spotted on TENAA
  • Motorola is yet to confirm the specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion alleged renders have been leaked online by a tipster. The smartphone is reportedly going to be a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro, and it is expected to launch in China. The Moto Edge 30 Fusion has been earlier spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website with the model number XT2243-1. Since, the handset is said to be a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro, the specifications are reportedly expected to be identical.

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has shared via Twitter the alleged renders of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion from Motorola. In the images, the handset can be seen with a curved display, and a hole-punch cut-out that is expected to house selfie camera. At the rear, the handset can be seen with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup and an LED flash.

moto edge 30 fusion renders twitter evan blass Moto Edge 30 Fusion

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

The Dolby Atmos branding is also visible on the top of the Moto Edge 30 Fusion, as per the alleged images. The handset could also feature a USB Type-C port, SIM tray, and speaker grille at the bottom. According to the tipster, the handset has been codenamed Tundra.

According to an earlier report, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion could be a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro for the Chinese market. The report added that the phone was spotted on the BIS India database with the model number XY2243-1.

Since, the Moto Edge 30 Fusion is said to be a rebranded version of the Moto S30 Pro, the specifications of the two handsets could be identical. The Moto S30 Pro was reportedly spotted on the Geekbench benchmarking website with the model number XT2243-2. As per the listing, the handset could be powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with Adreno 660 GPU.

The handset could reportedly feature 12GB of RAM. It is said to run Android 12 out-of-the-box, the listing suggests. Moto S30 Pro has also been reportedly spotted on the TENAA database. As per the report, it could sport a 6.55-inch OLED display with 1,080x2,040 pixels resolution. It is said to pack a 4,270mAh battery with 68W fast charging support.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Moto S30 Pro
