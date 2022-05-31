Moto E32s With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC Tipped to Launch in India on June 2

Motorola had recently launched the Moto E32s for the European markets in May. This new addition to Motorola's affordable Moto E lineup is now expected to make its way to India. The Moto E32s features an IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone is 8.49mm thin and weighs just about 185g. It runs on Android 12 and is designed to offer IP52 rated water resistance. Its launch price in Europe began from EUR 149.99 (roughly Rs. 12,500). It could have a similar starting price in India.

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Moto E32s will launch in India on June 2. Sharma has also shared an exclusive look at the handset offering a glimpse at the front and back panels. As we mentioned earlier, this Motorola handset has already launched in Europe on May 27.

Moto E32s specifications

The Moto E32s is expected to offer similar specifications in India to the European model. It sports a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. This smartphone features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC coupled with up to 3GB of RAM. The handset also offers 32GB and 64GB onboard storage options. It also features a dedicated microSD slot that supports up to 1TB of storage. It runs on Android 12-based My UX.

There is a triple rear camera setup, including a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The Moto E32s also sports a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for housing an 8-megapixel selfie shooter. The Moto E32s packs a 5,000mAh battery. It features 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and FM radio wireless connectivity. There is also a USB Type-C slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack. This smartphone also has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.