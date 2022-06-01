Technology News
Moto E32s With 5,000mAh Battery, 6.5-Inch Display India Launch Confirmed

Moto E32s will be available on Jio Mart, Reliance Digital, and Flipkart.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 June 2022 11:57 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

The Moto E32s sports a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup

Highlights
  • Moto E32s is said to offer an ad-free Android 12 experience
  • It is designed to offer IP52 rated water resistance
  • The Moto E32s features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor

Moto E32s is set to launch in India on June 2. Motorola India has confirmed the arrival of this handset, which will be available on select online stores at launch. It comes with a 6.5-inch display, which has a refresh rate of 90Hz for a fluid viewing experience. The smartphone packs an octa-core chipset and houses a 5,000mAh battery. These revealed specifications and more suggest that the Moto E32s arriving in India would be the same model that debuted recently in Europe in May.

Moto E32s price in India, availability

Motorola India announced the launch date for the Moto E32s on Twitter. It will be available starting from June 2 on Reliance Digital, Jio Mart, and Flipkart. This handset will offer Misty Silver and Slate Grey colour options. Its price in India has not been revealed yet. To recall, the Moto E32s launched in Europe starting from EUR 149.99 (roughly 12,500).

Moto E32s specifications, features

A microsite for the Moto E32s has gone live on Reliance Digital that confirms some of the key specifications of the model arriving in India. It is listed to sport a 6.5-inch display with a 90Hz refresh rate. There is an octa-core chipset expected to be a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC. It also packs a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery. Motorola promises to offer an ad-free Android 12 experience with this handset.

The Moto E32s features a 16-megapixel triple rear camera setup. It also sports a centrally-placed hole-punch cutout for the selfie shooter. For security, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the Face Unlock feature. It is said to sport an ultra-slim design that offers IP52 rated water resistance. If it is the same model as the one launched in Europe, the Moto E32s would feature up to 4GB of RAM and up to 64GB of onboard storage, which can be expanded via a microSD card (up to 1TB).

