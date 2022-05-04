Moto E32 budget smartphone has been launched in Europe. It features a hole-punch display with centrally-aligned cutout for the front camera, a triple rear camera setup, Unisoc T606 SoC, and a 5,000mAh battery. As per Motorola, the Moto E32 has a great visual pattern, slim profile, and water-repellent design. It is a successor to the Moto E30 that was launched by the Lenovo-owned company in November last year. However, unlike the Moto E30, which ran on the Android Go edition platform, the Moto E32 offers a full-fledged Android experience.

Moto E32 price, availability

The Moto E32 price has been set at EUR 149 (roughly Rs. 12,000) for the lone 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage variant. It is available for purchase in some European markets including Spain and Germany in Misty Silver and Slate Grey colour options.

Moto E32 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Moto E32 runs on Android 11. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC, along with 4GB of RAM. For photos and videos, the Motorola phone has a triple rear camera setup that houses a 16-megapixel primary sensor with an f/2.2 lens. There is also a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens and a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies and video chats, the Moto E32 sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera at the front, with an f/2.0 lens.

The Moto E32 has 64GB of inbuilt storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 1TB) through a dedicated slot. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, Bluetooth v50, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. There is also a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and support for face unlock. Other sensors on board include an accelerometer, an ambient light sensor, and a proximity sensor.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging support. The Moto E32 measures 163.95x74.94x8.49mm and weighs 184 grams.