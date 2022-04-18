Motorola Moto E32 Design Revealed in New Renders

Motorola Moto E32 will be the latest budget offering from the Lenovo owned brand. The company is gearing up to launch the new smartphone in the E series line-up. Ahead of its launch, which is expected to happen in the coming weeks, new renders of the device have appeared online. The renders showcase the complete design of the upcoming smartphone.

Bestopedia, in collaboration with tipster Sudhanshu, has revealed the complete design of Motorola's upcoming smartphone. The Moto E32 had recently made an appearance on a couple of certification websites along with other Motorola smartphones.

The Moto E32 is said to be a budget series smartphone of Motorola and is known for its packed features. It will reportedly be priced between Rs. 10,000 and Rs.15,000. We can expect an official launch confirmation in the coming days. The phone is expected to be launched at the end of this month or during the first week of May.

Motorola Moto E32 expected specifications, design

As per the renders, we can see that the handset sports a flat display with rounded corner. The phone is said to have a 6.6-inch display, and the renders show a centre aligned punch-hole cutout. On the camera front, the rear houses a triple camera setup that is vertically stacked on the rectangular module. This also includes other necessary sensors like an LED flash. On the bottom, we can observe a USB Type C port for charging along with the usual speaker grille and microphone. However, the smartphone lacks a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Meanwhile, the top also comes with a secondary microphone for noise cancellation, with the power button being housed on the right side. Although the report did not reveal any other details apart from the renders. However, there are some rumoured specifications, like it might come with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, which may be paired with 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.