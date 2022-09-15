Technology News
Moto E22 Price, Specifications Leak via Retailer Site; Listed With MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, Dual Rear Cameras

Moto E22 is listed with a price tag of BRL 1,619 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 15 September 2022 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Kabum.com

Moto E22's listing suggests up to 64GB of onboard storage

Highlights
  • Moto E22 is listed with 5,000mAh battery
  • The listing suggests three colour options for the Moto E22
  • It has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

Moto E22 is reported to be unveiled globally on September 16. Now, ahead of the official debut, the Moto E-series smartphone has been listed on a Brazilian retailer website revealing its price details and specifications. The Moto E22 is listed with a 90Hz refresh rate display. It appears to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM. A dual rear camera setup headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor, Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the device.

The unannounced Moto E22 is currently listed on a Brazilian e-commerce website, as spotted by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The handset is listed on Kabum with a price tag of BRL 1,619 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The price of the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is unknown at this moment. It is available for purchase in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White as per the listing.

Moto E22 specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Moto E22 runs on Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1,600x720 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Helio G37, paired with up to 4GB RAM.

The dual rear camera unit of Moto E22 includes a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel front camera. Further, the listing suggests up to 64GB of onboard storage on the device that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Additionally, the listing suggests a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. As per the listing, connectivity options on the Moto E22 comprise Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, FM Radio, GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, and USB Type-C port. Further, the Motorola phone is listed to come with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Moto E22 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. As per the listing, the handset measures 163.5x74.6x7.99mm and weighs 377 grams.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Moto E22, Moto E22 Price, Moto E22 Specifications, Motorola
