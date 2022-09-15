Moto E22 is reported to be unveiled globally on September 16. Now, ahead of the official debut, the Moto E-series smartphone has been listed on a Brazilian retailer website revealing its price details and specifications. The Moto E22 is listed with a 90Hz refresh rate display. It appears to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM. A dual rear camera setup headlined by a 16-megapixel main sensor, Dolby Atmos-enhanced dual speakers, and a 5,000mAh battery are the other key highlights of the device.

The unannounced Moto E22 is currently listed on a Brazilian e-commerce website, as spotted by tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt). The handset is listed on Kabum with a price tag of BRL 1,619 (roughly Rs. 24,900) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. The price of the base 2GB RAM + 32GB storage variant is unknown at this moment. It is available for purchase in three colour options — Black, Blue, and White as per the listing.

Moto E22 specifications

As per the listing, the dual SIM (Nano) Moto E22 runs on Android 12 out of the box and features a 6.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD (1,600x720 pixels) display with 90Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has a waterdrop style notch to house the selfie camera. Under the hood, the handset has a MediaTek Helio G37, paired with up to 4GB RAM.

The dual rear camera unit of Moto E22 includes a 16-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies and video calls, there's an 8-megapixel front camera. Further, the listing suggests up to 64GB of onboard storage on the device that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor. Additionally, the listing suggests a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for authentication. As per the listing, connectivity options on the Moto E22 comprise Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, Bluetooth v5, FM Radio, GPS/AGPS, Glonass, Galileo, and USB Type-C port. Further, the Motorola phone is listed to come with dual speakers with support for Dolby Atmos.

The Moto E22 has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging. As per the listing, the handset measures 163.5x74.6x7.99mm and weighs 377 grams.