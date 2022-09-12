Technology News
Moto E22 Alleged Renders Surface Online, Hint at Dual Rear Camera Setup: Report

Moto E22 leaked images suggest that the handset's display could feature a water-drop style notch.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 12 September 2022 15:13 IST
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

Moto E22 could sport the volume rockers and a power button on the right spine

  • Moto E22 could feature a 3.5mm audio jack, as per the alleged renders
  • The Motorola phone is shown in a black colour option
  • The company's Moto E22s features a dual rear camera setup

Motorola Moto E22 alleged renders have been leaked online, as per a report. The purported renders suggest that the phone could feature a waterdrop-style notch on the display, which is expected to house the selfie camera. At the rear, the handset can be seen with a dual AI camera setup with an LED flash. The Moto E22 could feature volume rockers and a power button on the right spine, according to the images. The handset could also feature Dolby Atmos support.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore, in collaboration with 91Mobiles Hindi, has shared the purported renders of the rumoured Moto E22 from Motorola. The handset appears with a dual rear AI camera setup with an LED flash. As per the images, the Motorola logo has been placed in the centre of the rear panel with the Motorola branding at the bottom.

moto e22 renders sudhanshu ambhore 91mobiles Moto E22

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

At the front, the purported Moto E22 is shown to feature a waterdrop-style notch with a thick chin, as per the shared images. On the right spine, the phone could sport the volume rockers and a power button. The images also suggest that the handset could be equipped with a SIM tray on the left spine. On the top, it can be seen with a 3.5mm audio jack, next to Dolby Atmos branding. The phone could feature Dolby Atmos support. The company is yet to reveal the specifications of the Moto E22.

moto e22 renders sudhanshu ambhore 91mobiles 1 Moto E22

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi/ Sudhanshu Ambhore

In August, Motorola launched the Moto E22s in Europe. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of interval storage.

The storage of the Moto E22s can be extended up to 1TB via a microSD card. For optics, it sports a dual rear camera setup with a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, it sports an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The phone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Motorola E22s

Motorola E22s

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.50-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G37
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola, Motorola Moto E22, Motorola Moto E22s
Realme GT Neo 3T Unboxing Images Shared Ahead of Launch, to Feature 120Hz AMOLED Display: Details

