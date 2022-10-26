Technology News
loading

Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report

Motorola is expected to launch several devices in 2023, including the recently tipped 'Geneva'-codenamed Edge-branded smartphone.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 26 October 2022 15:10 IST
Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ Evan Blass

A render of the Motorola 'Geneva' smartphone shared by the tipster

Highlights
  • Motorola 'Geneva' could launch in Black Beauty or Crystal Grey colours
  • The phone may be launched in the US in 4G and 5G versions
  • Motorola 'Geneva' tipped to feature midrange specifications

Motorola will launch a new Edge-series smartphone with stylus support in 2023, according to a report. The Lenovo-owned smartphone manufacturer is tipped to be working on a smartphone codenamed 'Geneva'. The handset is tipped to be an Edge-branded model and could offer stylus support like the Moto G Stylus (2022) and G Stylus 5G (2022). It is said to make its debut in 4G and 5G models, and the latter is tipped to bear the model number XT2315. The Motorola 'Geneva' smartphones expected in 2023, are said to be midrange handsets, and could be equipped with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Tipster Evan Blass, in collaboration with 91Mobiles, has leaked the specifications of the smartphone codenamed Geneva. The company's purported handset will ship in Black Beauty and Crystal Grey options, according to the tipster. It is said to be exclusive to North America, and could be available through telecom operators in the region. However, it is currently unclear when Motorola plans to launch the 4G or 5G versions of the handset codenamed Geneva, or how much they will cost when they make their debut.

While this is not the first Edge-branded smartphone from the company to feature stylus support — Blass points out that the Motorola Edge+ 2022 gained support for stylus functionality with the company's Folio bundle — the handset is likely to be a midrange smartphone, as Motorola only launches 5G-capable flagship smartphones, according to the tipster. The upcoming smartphone could be similar to the Moto G Stylus (2022) and the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022) that were launched in February and April, respectively.

The Moto G Stylus 2022 sports a 6.80-inch (1,080x2,460 pixels) touchscreen display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and a pixel density of 396ppi. The display has an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G88 processor with 6GB of RAM while running on Android 11. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery.

For photos and videos, the Moto G Stylus (2022) sports a triple rear camera setup featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.9 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens, and a 2-megapixel camera with an f/2.4 aperture lens. The rear camera setup supports autofocus. While the single camera setup for selfies on the front features a 16-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

Meanwhile, the Moto G Stylus 5G (2022), the 5G version of the Moto G Stylus (2022) is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with 8GB of RAM while running on Android 12. It packs a 5000mAh battery. The 5G smartphone also features Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging support. It sports a 6.80-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2460 pixels) touchscreen display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It features the camera setup as the 4G version of the Moto G Stylus (2022) smartphone.

Can Moto's new premium phones take on iPhone, OnePlus, and Samsung? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Geneva, Motorola Edge, Motorola
Crypto Seen as Viable Retirement Plan by Nearly 50 Percent Millennials, Gen Zs in US: Report
Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series
Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  2. Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Series Khakee: The Bihar Chapter
  3. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
  4. Redmi Note 12 Series Launch Date Set for October 27, Specifications Teased
  5. iOS 16.1 to Be Announced Tonight: Expected New Features, How to Install It
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+, Realme 10 Pro+ Tipped to Have Curved AMOLED Displays
  7. Asus ZenBook 17 Fold OLED (UX9702) First Impressions
  8. Google Pixel G10 Display Details Tipped, Similar to Pixel 7 Pro
  9. OnePlus Nord N300 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC Launched: All Details
  10. Spotify Active Users Rise to 465 Million, Profits Miss Expectations
#Latest Stories
  1. Automakers Plan to Double Spending on EVs, Batteries to $1.2 Trillion by 2030, Analysis Reveals
  2. Shutterstock to Gain DALL-E 2 Integration With OpenAI Partnership, to Sell AI-Generated Stock Imagery
  3. Vivo V25 4G Variant Launch Timeline Tipped, May Include Same Features as Vivo V25e
  4. Khakee The Bihar Chapter: Netflix, Neeraj Pandey Unveil New Crime Drama Series
  5. Motorola Working on Edge-Series Smartphone 'Geneva' With Stylus Support for 2023: Report
  6. Crypto Seen as Viable Retirement Plan by Nearly 50 Percent Millennials, Gen Zs in US: Report
  7. Snap Founder Slams the Metaverse, Apple Marketing Chief Says He Won't Use the Word
  8. Meta Slams Apple Over Latest Ad Policy, Says iPhone Maker 'Undercutting Others' in Digital Economy
  9. Bitcoin Breaks Above $20,000 as Investors in the US Return to Riskier Assets
  10. Apple Asks Suppliers to Decarbonise Operations; New Solar, Wind Energy Investments in Europe Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.