Technology News
loading

Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens

Motorola Frontier is claimed to come with a triple rear camera setup.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 18 February 2022 15:40 IST
Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Motorola Frontier sports a curved hole-punch display

Highlights
  • Motorola Frontier could feature a 144Hz display refresh rate
  • The phone is tipped to be powered by an upgraded Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola Frontier may pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging

Motorola Frontier smartphone's alleged renders have been leaked by a tipster. It suggests that the smartphone will come with a 194-megapixel sensor as opposed to a 200-megapixel that was tipped earlier. The latest renders are pretty much similar to the ones leaked last month. As per a report, the phone will come with a display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The phone is tipped to debut in July.

The latest renders of the Motorola Frontier have been shared by tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) and they suggest the phone's design from multiple angles. As per the renders, the Motorola phone comes with a curved display as well as a curved back. The display can be seen sporting a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are on the right spine. The back has edge-to-edge horizontal stripes, a batwing logo in the centre of the panel and a rectangular camera module on the top-left corner. There is a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and SIM card tray at the bottom.

Motorola Frontier specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Frontier smartphone is claimed to be a dual-SIM (Nano) device that will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 support. The phone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 SoC, which could be an upgraded version of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The handset could offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola Frontier is tipped to come with a 1/1.5-inch 194-megapixel sensor with OIS support. In an earlier report, it was claimed that the phone will sport a 200-megapixel sensor, along with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is said to sport a 60-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone are said to include Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is expected to come equipped with stereo speakers and three microphones for call clarity.

Do Samsung's Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 series have any Android competition? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Frontier, Motorola Frontier Specifications, Motorola
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. iPhone 14 Pro Models Tipped to Launch With 8GB of RAM
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  4. OnePlus Products Lineup Tipped, Multiple Nord Series Phone Expected
  5. Acer Predator Helios 300 Gaming Laptop With 360Hz Display Debuts in India
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Revealed: All You Need to Know
  7. OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus TV Y1S Edge Launched in India: All Details
  8. Poco X4 Pro 5G May Get a 108-Megapixel Primary Camera, 67W Charging
  9. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  10. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Snapchat Finally Allows Users to Change Their Username: Here's How
  2. Tesla Faces Another Investigation in US, This time for Unexpected Braking
  3. Tencent, Alibaba Added to 'Notorious Markets' List by US
  4. Miko 3 AI-Powered Educational Robot for Kids Launched in India
  5. Motorola Frontier Leaked Renders Show 194-Megapixel Camera With a Massive Lens
  6. Vivo Y15s With Dual Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Pre-Booking Offers Include Discounts on Galaxy Watch 4, Galaxy Buds 2 TWS, More
  8. Redmi K50 Gaming Edition May Launch in India as Poco F4 GT, Suggests Internal Code
  9. Intel Arc Graphics Card for Desktops to Debut in Q2, ‘Project Endgame’ Cloud GPU Service Announced
  10. Jio, Airtel Set to Gain as Metaverse Will Increase Data Usage 20 Times in 10 Years: Credit Suisse
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.