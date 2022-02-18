Motorola Frontier smartphone's alleged renders have been leaked by a tipster. It suggests that the smartphone will come with a 194-megapixel sensor as opposed to a 200-megapixel that was tipped earlier. The latest renders are pretty much similar to the ones leaked last month. As per a report, the phone will come with a display that has a 144Hz refresh rate, a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The phone is tipped to debut in July.

The latest renders of the Motorola Frontier have been shared by tipster Evan Blass (aka @evleaks) and they suggest the phone's design from multiple angles. As per the renders, the Motorola phone comes with a curved display as well as a curved back. The display can be seen sporting a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout for the front camera. The power button and volume rocker are on the right spine. The back has edge-to-edge horizontal stripes, a batwing logo in the centre of the panel and a rectangular camera module on the top-left corner. There is a USB Type-C port, a speaker grille, and SIM card tray at the bottom.

Motorola Frontier specifications (rumoured)

The Motorola Frontier smartphone is claimed to be a dual-SIM (Nano) device that will run on Android 12 out-of-the-box. It is said to feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut and HDR10 support. The phone may be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 SoC, which could be an upgraded version of Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The handset could offer up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Motorola Frontier is tipped to come with a 1/1.5-inch 194-megapixel sensor with OIS support. In an earlier report, it was claimed that the phone will sport a 200-megapixel sensor, along with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. It is said to sport a 60-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

Motorola Frontier is tipped to pack a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. Connectivity options on the phone are said to include Wi-Fi 6E, USB Type-C port, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth v5.2. It is expected to come equipped with stereo speakers and three microphones for call clarity.