Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass
Motorola Frontier is a rumoured flagship smartphone that could arrive later this year. Various leaks have hinted at its design and specifications. Now, an alleged live image of the handset has surfaced which offers a close look at the rear camera island. The alleged image depicts a large cutout for a 200-megapixel sensor. There is a line of text on the camera island that suggests that it houses a 200-megapixel HPI sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/2.2 aperture.
The leaked Motorola Frontier image was posted on Weibo by tipster Fenibook. As mentioned earlier, the image suggests that this flagship handset could arrive with the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. This sensor was announced in September 2021. According to the company, it is capable of recording 8K (7,680x4,320 pixels) videos at 30 fps with a minimal loss in the field of view.
Past reports have shed some light on the specifications of the Motorola Frontier. It is believed to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This handset is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 SoC, which could be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It could house 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.
The rear camera island is said to feature the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor paired with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Motorola Frontier is believed to also feature a 60-megapixel front camera.
Recently, the Lenovo General Manager for Mobile Phone Business shared an image of a 125W charger on Weibo, which could be a charger for the Motorola Frontier. The handset has been tipped to have a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement