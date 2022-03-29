Technology News
loading

Motorola Frontier Image Leak Shows a 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor

Motorola Frontier is tipped to also feature a 60-megapixel selfie camera.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 29 March 2022 11:38 IST
Motorola Frontier Image Leak Shows a 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Evan Blass

Recently leaked renders suggest that the Motorola Frontier could sport a curved display

Highlights
  • Motorola Frontier could be powered by a Snapdragon SM8475 SoC
  • Motorola Frontier is said to support 125W wired charging
  • It is expected to feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM

Motorola Frontier is a rumoured flagship smartphone that could arrive later this year. Various leaks have hinted at its design and specifications. Now, an alleged live image of the handset has surfaced which offers a close look at the rear camera island. The alleged image depicts a large cutout for a 200-megapixel sensor. There is a line of text on the camera island that suggests that it houses a 200-megapixel HPI sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/2.2 aperture.

The leaked Motorola Frontier image was posted on Weibo by tipster Fenibook. As mentioned earlier, the image suggests that this flagship handset could arrive with the 200-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. This sensor was announced in September 2021. According to the company, it is capable of recording 8K (7,680x4,320 pixels) videos at 30 fps with a minimal loss in the field of view.

Motorola Frontier specifications (rumoured)

Past reports have shed some light on the specifications of the Motorola Frontier. It is believed to sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED curved display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. This handset is expected to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM8475 SoC, which could be an upgraded version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. It could house 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The rear camera island is said to feature the 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP1 sensor paired with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor. The Motorola Frontier is believed to also feature a 60-megapixel front camera.

Recently, the Lenovo General Manager for Mobile Phone Business shared an image of a 125W charger on Weibo, which could be a charger for the Motorola Frontier. The handset has been tipped to have a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.

Will the 2022 iPhone SE sink or swim? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Frontier, Motorola Frontier leak, Motorola
Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Mode Is Free to Access for 2 Weeks

Related Stories

Motorola Frontier Image Leak Shows a 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola S1 Pro Electric Scooter Catches Fire, Company Assures Investigation
  2. Jio Introduces Rs. 259 'Calendar Month Validity' Prepaid Plan
  3. OnePlus 10 Pro India Price, Sale Date Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus 10 Pro Appears on German Retailer Website Ahead of Launch: Details
  5. Oppo K10 Review: Is It a Serious Contender?
  6. Disney+ Hotstar Reveals Indian Remake of Irish TV Series Blood
  7. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  8. Asus ZenBook 14 Flip OLED With Up to AMD Ryzen 9 Processor Debuts in India
  9. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  10. Prime Video India Reveals Dune OTT Release Date
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel Core i9-12900KS Desktop Processor With a Maximum Speed of 5.5GHz Launched
  2. Yuga Labs Announces Bored Ape, Mutant Ape Merch, Available Only in Exchange of ApeCoin
  3. iQoo Neo 6 Renders, Configuration Options Leaked: Details
  4. Motorola Frontier Image Leak Shows a 200-Megapixel Samsung Sensor
  5. Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Mode Is Free to Access for 2 Weeks
  6. UAE Crypto Push Sees Bybit, Crypto.com Announce Dubai Offices
  7. Bitcoin Glides Closer to $50,000 Mark, Most Altcoins Ride Along into Profits
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro Price, Specifications Tipped via German Retailer Website Listing Ahead of March 31 Launch
  9. Internet Disrupted in Ukraine After ‘Powerful’ Cyberattack on State-Run Telecom Company
  10. Government Recovers Over Rs. 95 Crore From 11 Cryptocurrency Exchanges for GST Evasion
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.