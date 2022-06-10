Motorola recently announced that it is working on a smartphone with a 200-megapixel camera, which is expected to launch in July. Ahead of the debut of the company's upcoming flagship smartphone, which is said to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, Lenovo's general manager of mobile phone business development teased the camera performance of the upcoming handset. The smartphone is expected to offer support for 125W fast charging, based on an adapter that was previously teased by the company.

“The photos taken by the new phone surprised me a lot,” Lenovo's General Manager for Mobile Phone Business Shen Jin stated (translated from Chinese) in a Weibo post on Thursday. All of Jin's recent posts were shared from a device titled “Motorola phone” — he was previously using the Moto Edge X30, according to Weibo. However, he did not share any image samples from the smartphone, or confirm whether he was referring to the camera performance of company's upcoming handset that will be equipped with a 200-megapixel primary camera.

Last month, Motorola teased the launch of its next flagship smartphone equipped with a 200-megapixel camera. The company also revealed that the smartphone will be launched in July. The smartphone is said to feature the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor — announced in 2021 — which supports 12.5-megapixel image capturing with 16x pixel binning using a 200-megapixel sensor.

While Motorola is yet to reveal detailed specifications of its upcoming smartphone, previous reports suggest that the company's upcoming handset with a 200-megapixel could be the rumoured Motorola “Frontier” handset. The phone is tipped to sport a 6.67-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also said to feature a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera, along with a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. An alleged live image of the smartphone was shared on Weibo in March, and the company also teased a new 125W charger, which is tipped to launch alongside the upcoming Motorola handset.

