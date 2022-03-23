Motorola is said to be working on a smartphone codenamed Motorola Frontier, and renders of the purported smartphone have been spotted online. The smartphone is tipped to feature a hole-punch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W wired and 50W wireless charging support. While Motorola is yet to officially announce any details of the rumoured handset, a company official recently showed an image of a new 125W wired charger, hinting at the upcoming launch of the smartphone.

On Wednesday, Lenovo's General Manager for Mobile Phone Business shared an image of a new 125W charger on Weibo. The post reads, “125W and high compatibility. The weight is about 130 grams and small size” (translated from Chinese). As previously mentioned, the company's rumoured handset codenamed Motorola Frontier is tipped to offer 125W fast charging support.

An image of the 125W wired charger that could debut alongside the Motorola Frontier

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @神奇的劲哥

Motorola Frontier specifications (rumoured)

According to previous reports, the Motorola Frontier is tipped to feature dual-SIM connectivity and run Android 12 out-of-the-box. It could sport a 6.67-inch full-HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The smartphone may be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, which is said to be an updated version of the flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The Motorola Frontier smartphone could come with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The rumoured Motorola Frontier is tipped to feature a triple camera setup, featuring a 1/1.5-inch 194-megapixel primary camera along with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto camera. The Motorola Frontier is said to sport a 60-megpixel selfie camera. The smartphone is also tipped to offer Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and GPS support, and a USB Type-C port. The Motorola Frontier is said to come with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 125W wired charging, and 50W wireless charging.