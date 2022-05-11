Motorola is said to be working on a rollable smartphone, which is known internally as Felix, according to a recent report. The rollable smartphone is tipped to be in an early stage of development. Motorola Felix is said to follow in the footsteps of the Motorola Razr when it comes to form factor. It will reportedly feature a rolling display that expands vertically, which is in line with the Razr design. The company is also said to be developing the Moto Razr 3 smartphone, codenamed Maven, which will reportedly be launched in the coming months.

According to a report by 91mobiles, Motorola's rollable handset Felix is said to be a compact smartphone when not rolled out. The display on the phone is said to expand vertically rather than horizontally, which will create a taller aspect ratio. This model is also supposed to be small and pocket friendly, becoming more akin to a typical smartphone when unrolled. With the display rolled out, the smartphone will reportedly resemble a tablet device in landscape mode.

The report also states that the phone is still in early stages of development and hence the company is conducting software tests using a modified Motorola Edge 30 Pro. This is because Motorola reportedly does not have a working hardware prototype ready yet. The software for the rollable phone is said to use a new Android 12 feature that sectionalises a single, contagious display, as per the report. The rollable smartphone from Motorola could take a year or more to come to fruition, and it's also possible that the entire project may be scrapped, the report says.

On the other hand, Motorola Razr 3 aka Maven's photos have recently been leaked and it resembles the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. The handset is said to be heading for a summer release.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.