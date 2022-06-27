Technology News
loading
Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra allegedly appeared on the China’s 3C site with model number XT2241-1

By Nithya P Nair | Updated: 27 June 2022 19:22 IST
Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @evleaks

Motorola is yet to confirm the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge X30 Pro moniker

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge X30 Pro is likely to debut in China in July
  • It may debut as Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in other markets outside China
  • It could be first Motorola phone to get a 200-megapixel primary sensor

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC is expected to be unveiled next month. In a fresh update, the handset has purportedly appeared on the China Compulsory Certification (3C) website ahead of the official launch. The listings offer a glimpse into the possible charging specifications of the upcoming phone. It could arrive as Motorola Edge X30 Pro in China and with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra moniker in other markets. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is expected to feature a 200-megapixel camera.

As per a report by TechGoing, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra or Motorola Edge X30 Pro with model number XT2241-1 has bagged certification from China's 3C website. The charger reportedly spotted along with the phone carries model number MC-1258, indicating 125W fast charging support in the upcoming device.

Motorola recently announced the launch of a new smartphone in China in July via Weibo. The images shared by the company confirmed the presence of Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 200-megapixel camera on the phone. As mentioned, the anticipated model could be called Motorola Edge X30 Pro in China and Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in other markets. Although the company has not confirmed the moniker yet, the phone has been subject to several leaks in the past.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.67-inch HD+ OLED display with a refresh rate of 144Hz. It is said to come in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configurations. Motorola is expected to pack a triple rear camera unit on the device led by the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 sensor. For selfies, the smartphone is expected to get a 60-megapixel shooter. It is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery.

Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge X30 Pro, Motorola Edge X30 Pro Specifications, Motorola, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Motorola Edge X30 Pro aka Ultra Allegedly Certified by 3C, 125W Fast Charging Support Tipped
