Motorola Edge+ (2022) was launched in the US on Thursday (February 24). The phone has almost the same specifications as the Motorola Edge 30 Pro that was launched in India on the same day as the successor to Motorola Edge 20 Pro from 2021. The Motorola Edge+ (2022) brings support for the company's Smart Stylus, which will be sold separately. While the Motorola Edge+ (2022) is a rebranded version of the Motorola Edge 30 Pro for the US market, the former offers faster mmWave 5G connectivity for Verizon customers in the US and comes with slower 30W charging support compared of its Indian counterpart's 68W fast charging.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) pricing, availability

Motorola Edge+ (2022) price is set at $999 (roughly Rs. 75,500) in the US, and the smartphone will be sold in Cosmos Blue and Stardust White colour options. Customers can pre-order the smartphone for $899, according to Motorola.

The company will also separately sell a stylus for the smartphone along with a folio case, but the company says these accessories may not be available in all markets. Motorola Edge+ (2022) will be available unlocked at Best Buy and Amazon, and will also be available through Verizon, Boost Mobile, and Republic Wireless carriers.

Motorola Edge+ (2022) specifications

The single SIM (Nano) Motorola Edge+ (2022) runs on Android 12 with Motorola's MyUX interface. The Motorola Edge+ (2022) sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,800x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut support, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The smartphone is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

On the camera front, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) is equipped with a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture lens and omnidirectional phase detection autofocus (PDAF) as well as optical image stabilisation (OIS). The smartphone also sports a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a third 2-megapixel depth sensor. Motorola Edge+ (2022) is equipped with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.2 aperture lens.

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) offers 512GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage, which cannot be expanded. The smartphone offers connectivity options including 5G (Sub6), 5G (mmWave – Verizon only), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, and NFC. Sensors on Motorola Edge+ (2022) include accelerometer, ambient light sensor, gyroscope, magnetometer, proximity sensor, and a side mounted fingerprint sensor.

Packing a 4,800mAh battery, the Motorola Edge+ (2022) comes with support for fast charging at 30W over USB Type-C, unlike the Indian Motorola Edge 30 Pro model that offers faster 68W charging support. The smartphone also offers 15W wireless charging and wireless power sharing at 5W. The smartphone measures 163.06 x 75.95 x 8.79mm and weighs 196 grams.

The Motorola Edge+ (2022) comes with support for the company's Smart Stylus, which is sold separately. The stylus is not built into the device and is stored in a Folio case — both these accessories are sold separately and may not be available in all markets. The smartphone comes with support for Motorola's ‘Ready For' platform that allows users to perform tasks on larger displays, and even use the smartphone's camera as a webcam, according to the company.