Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched in multiple markets earlier this week as the company's latest flagship offering. The handset gets a 200-megapixel main sensor in the triple rear camera setup and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Motorola says that the latest smartphone gets 125W fast charging that is the fastest TurboPower charging ever. Other features of the phone include a 6.67-inch full-HD+ pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate and edge lights that glow to let users know about a new notification, an incoming phone call or scheduled alarm.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price, availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price has been set at EUR 899 (roughly Rs. 72,150) for the lone 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option.

The Motorola phone went on sale in Argentina, Brazil, and Europe in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be released in selected markets in Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs Android 12-based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate, support for HDR10+ as well as DCI-P3 colour space, and a peak brightness of 1250nits. The phone features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It also gets Snapdragon Elite Gaming features.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200-megapixel main sensor (0.64 µm pixel size) that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens. This camera gets Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and combines 16 pixels into one 2.56μm Ultra Pixel that captures more light and delivers well-lit photos. There is a 50-megapixel sensor that is coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens. The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field-of-view, and Macro Vision to capture macro shots. There is a third 12-megapixel sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom and captures portrait shots.

The rear camera can capture 4K/30fps videos. It also comes with various camera modes such as dual capture, Ultra-Res shooting mode, and Pro (w/ Long Exposure) mode. On the front of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a 60-megapixel sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens. It also uses Quad Pixel Technology.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with 256GB of internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. For security, the smartphone gets an under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield for mobile.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing. Other features include IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, Linear x-axis vibration, and Edge Lights - specially designed edges on this device that light up in different ways to let you know about notifications and calls. The phone measures 161.76x73.5x8.39mm and weighs 198.5g.