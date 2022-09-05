Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will feature a new 200-megapixel primary camera sensor.

Written by Pranav Hegde, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 5 September 2022 16:48 IST
Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch

Photo Credit: Roland Quandt/ Twitter

Highlights
  • Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.
  • The phone will support 125W fast charging out of the box.
  • Motorola is expected to launch the phone in India on September 8.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra design renders and specifications have leaked, ahead of the launch of the handset. The company has confirmed the launch of three new smartphones in India on September 8. A teaser uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Motorola India revealed that the phones will be a part of the company's Edge series. One of the three smartphones will include the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which will be the company's top-tier offering for 2022. The device is said to be a rebadged version of the Moto X30 Pro, which was unveiled last month in China. A new video uploaded by tipster Evan Blass shows off the design and specifications of the handset ahead of its debut this week.

The leaked teaser video appears to confirm key specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications while revealing its design. According to the video, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera sensor. The flagship smartphone will also pack Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient 4nm chipset under the hood.

The leaked teaser video confirms that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be a rebadged Moto X30 Pro. It will have a glass back that houses a rectangular cutout for the triple-camera setup. The two-step camera module will feature a 200MP main camera sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

 

 

The video also reveals that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The flagship mobile chipset from Qualcomm has a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz and comes with up to 10 percent CPU and GPU improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will offer support for 125W fast charging, according to the video. The Turbo Power fast charging tech is claimed to provide up to 12 hours' worth of battery life with seven minutes of charging.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will also sport a curved pOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. For an enhanced multimedia experience, the handset will offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Edge 30 Ultra is expected to share the same hardware as the Moto X30 Pro. This means that the device will sport a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The screen will support a 144Hz refresh rate and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Edge 30 Ultra will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Edge 30 Ultra will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The 200-megapixel Samsung HP1 sensor will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, the hole-punch cutout will house a 60MP front camera.

The Edge 30 Ultra will also pack a 4500mAh battery. It will support 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Motorola claimed that the Moto X30 Pro will charge up to 50 percent in seven minutes using its Turbo Power charging technology. It is also claimed to charge from zero to 100 percent in 19 minutes. Lastly, the Edge 30 Ultra will run Android 12-based MyUX out of the box.

With the next Apple event due very soon, we dive into all the leaks and rumours surrounding iPhone 14 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications
Realme C33 Price in India, Specifications Surface Online Ahead of September 6 Launch: Report
Babli Bouncer Trailer: Tamannaah Plays a Female Bouncer in Disney+ Hotstar Movie

Related Stories

Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022 Announced: All Details Here
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Tipped in Leaked Video
  3. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Soon: All Details Here
  6. Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India: All Details
  7. Redmi A1 Key Specifications, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch in India
  8. In House of the Dragon Episode 3, a Baby Boy Changes Everything
  9. Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE With 17-Inch Display Launched: Details
  10. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Set to Launch in India on September 14: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. ISRO Looking to Design, Build New Reusable Rocket for Global Market, ISRO Chairman Says
  2. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G India Launch Date Set for September 14; Confirmed to Sport 120Hz Display: All Details
  3. Apple Watch Pro Leaked CAD Renders Suggest Extra Buttons on Both Sides: Report
  4. FIFA NFT Platform Announced for Football-Themed Digital Collectibles Ahead of Qatar World Cup
  5. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. Poco M5 With 50-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Wikipedia Executives Summoned by MeitY, Government Slams Vandalism of Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Page
  8. SharkBot Malware Targeting Banking, Crypto Apps Resurfaces on Google Play Store: All Details
  9. Redmi G Pro Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop Launch Set for September 7, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU Teased
  10. Motorola Moto Edge 30 Ultra Design, Specifications Spotted in Leaked Video Ahead of September 8 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.