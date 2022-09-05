Motorola Edge 30 Ultra design renders and specifications have leaked, ahead of the launch of the handset. The company has confirmed the launch of three new smartphones in India on September 8. A teaser uploaded on the official Twitter handle of Motorola India revealed that the phones will be a part of the company's Edge series. One of the three smartphones will include the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, which will be the company's top-tier offering for 2022. The device is said to be a rebadged version of the Moto X30 Pro, which was unveiled last month in China. A new video uploaded by tipster Evan Blass shows off the design and specifications of the handset ahead of its debut this week.

The leaked teaser video appears to confirm key specifications of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications while revealing its design. According to the video, the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will feature a 200MP main camera sensor. The flagship smartphone will also pack Qualcomm's most powerful and efficient 4nm chipset under the hood.

The leaked teaser video confirms that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be a rebadged Moto X30 Pro. It will have a glass back that houses a rectangular cutout for the triple-camera setup. The two-step camera module will feature a 200MP main camera sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS).

The video also reveals that the phone will be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. The flagship mobile chipset from Qualcomm has a peak clock speed of 3.2GHz and comes with up to 10 percent CPU and GPU improvements over the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. It will offer support for 125W fast charging, according to the video. The Turbo Power fast charging tech is claimed to provide up to 12 hours' worth of battery life with seven minutes of charging.

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will also sport a curved pOLED display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. For an enhanced multimedia experience, the handset will offer Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications (expected)

The Edge 30 Ultra is expected to share the same hardware as the Moto X30 Pro. This means that the device will sport a 6.73-inch pOLED display with a full-HD+ resolution. The screen will support a 144Hz refresh rate and feature an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Under the hood, the Edge 30 Ultra will pack a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is expected to feature up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage.

In terms of camera, the Edge 30 Ultra will sport a triple-camera setup on the back. The 200-megapixel Samsung HP1 sensor will be accompanied by a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12-megapixel telephoto shooter. For selfies, the hole-punch cutout will house a 60MP front camera.

The Edge 30 Ultra will also pack a 4500mAh battery. It will support 125W fast charging, 50W wireless charging and 10W reverse wireless charging. Motorola claimed that the Moto X30 Pro will charge up to 50 percent in seven minutes using its Turbo Power charging technology. It is also claimed to charge from zero to 100 percent in 19 minutes. Lastly, the Edge 30 Ultra will run Android 12-based MyUX out of the box.