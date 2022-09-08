Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Launch in India Tipped to Be Delayed to September 10

Motorola previously teased the arrival of three new Edge series smartphones in India on September 8. However, it is yet unclear whether the company will go ahead with its previous plan. In the meantime, a reliable tipster has leaked an alleged Flipkart teaser of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra. This supposed teaser reveals that Motorola will be launching this smartphone in India on September 10 at 1pm IST. The upcoming Motorola smartphone is believed to be rebranded version of the China-specific Motorola X30 Pro.

The alleged Motorola Edge 30 Ultra teaser was leaked by tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) which suggests that the smartphone will arrive in India on Saturday. However, the included image does not align with Edge 30 Ultra renders that surfaced previously.

The handset depicted in the leak appears to be the Edge 30 Neo, which is expected to be the lowest model among the three upcoming Motorola handsets. It is said to sport a flat screen, unlike the curved display on the Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion.

A supposed teaser video of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra recently surfaced which claims that the handset will arrive with a 200-megapixel sensor. It also suggests that the handset will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It could support 125W Turbo Power fast charging, which is claimed to provide 12-hour backup with a 7-minute charge. The smartphone is said to feature a pOLED display with a hole-punch cutout. This handset could come with Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision support.

It is understood that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a rebadged variant of the Motorola X30 Pro that launched in China last month. Its pricing starts at CNY 3,699 (roughly Rs. 42,500) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. It is claimed to be the world's first handset to feature a 200-megapixel image sensor.