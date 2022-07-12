Technology News
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Specifications, Colour Options Leaked

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion may be launched in White and Grey/ Black colour options.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 12 July 2022 18:20 IST
Photo Credit: Evan Blass

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra may get a 200-megapixel camera sensor

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is tipped to get 6.67-inch display
  • It could have a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is said to support 68W fast charging

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications have been leaked. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the premium model of the duo and is tipped to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, is reported to get a 68.2W fast charging. The Motorola handset is also said to sport a 6.55-inch display. Both the smartphones are tipped to come in two colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications

As per a report, the smartphone is tipped to come with a 6.55-inch full-HD+ display. It is said to have at least one variant with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The Motorola phone will run Android 12 and also support 68.2W fast charging. The phone is tipped to come in Black and White variants.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is claimed to sport a 6.67-inch display. It could be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage. For optics, the Motorola phone is said to get a ‘large' primary rear camera sensor, speculated to be the Samsung ISOCELL HP1 200-megapixel image sensor. There could be a second 50-megapixel and a third 12-megapixel third camera on the back. It is said to launch in White and Grey colour options.

This is not the first time that the specifications of the rumoured Motorola Edge 30 Pro Ultra have been leaked. A previous report claimed that the phone will feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ POLED curved display and the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, along with up to 12GB of RAM and maximum of 256GB onboard storage. The report also mentioned a triple rear camera setup headlined by a 200-megapixel primary sensor. It was also said to include a 4,500mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

