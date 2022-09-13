Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200 Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India is Rs. 59,999 and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India is Rs. 42,999.

Written by Sourabh Kulesh, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 September 2022 12:16 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Flipkart

Both phones are offered in two colour options

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports Edge Lighting
  • It gets a 50-megapixel ultra-wide camera
  • Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets 68W charging

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion were launched in India on Tuesday a few days after they made their debut in a few international markets. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a flagship offering that features a 200-megapixel main sensor and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Motorola says that the latest smartphone gets 125W fast charging that is the fastest TurboPower charging ever. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price, availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs. 54,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Other offers with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra include a Jio Offer of Rs. 14,699 and Rs. 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs. 100 each. There are a few partner offers, which include vouchers worth Rs. 10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India has been set at Rs. 42,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colour options. Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs. 39,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Other offers with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion include a Jio Offer of Rs. 7,699, Rs. 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs. 100 each, and partner offers that include vouchers worth Rs. 3,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

The Motorola smartphones will be available on Flipkart as well as on leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs Android 12-based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting that is specially designed edges on this device that light up in different ways to let you know about notifications and calls. It offers support for HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour space, and a peak brightness of 1250nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

Motorola edge 30 ultra Motorola Edge 30 ultra

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200-megapixel Samsung sensor (0.64 µm pixel size) that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens. This camera gets Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and combines 16 pixels into one 2.56μm Ultra Pixel that captures more light to deliver well-lit photos. The second is a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor that is coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens. The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field-of-view, and Macro Vision to capture macro shots. There is a third 12-megapixel Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom and captures portrait shots.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a 60-megapixel sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens. It also uses Quad Pixel Technology.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with Host-Aware Performance Booster 2. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (13 Bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. For security, the smartphone gets an under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield for mobile.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing. Other features include IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, and Linear x-axis vibration. Motorola is offering three years of OS upgrades (Android 13,14 and 15) along with 4 years of security updates. The phone measures 161.76x73.5x8.39mm and weighs 198.5g.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

For photography, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel Technology, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and Omni-directional PDAF. It is paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor that is coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens that has a field-of-view of 120-degrees. It also gets a macro vision camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor with Quad Pixel Technology that is paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. It features an under-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. The handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, features dual microphones, and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The handset measures 158.48x71.99x7.45mm and weighs about 175g.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications, Motorola
Bitcoin’s Gain, Ether’s Loss Divide Crypto Price Chart to Reflect More Reds Than Greens

Related Stories

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra With 200-Megapixel Camera, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Fusion First Impressions: A New Flagship Killer in Town
  2. Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion Launched in India: All Details
  3. Realme Narzo 50i Prime With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Details
  4. Poco M5 to Go on Sale Today in India via Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Details
  5. Movie Tickets to Cost Just Rs. 75 on National Cinema Day: Details
  6. Apple to Release iOS 16, watchOS 9 Today: All Details Here
  7. iQoo Z6 Lite 5G Price, Specifications Unveiled Ahead of September 14 Launch
  8. Google Plans to Assemble Pixel Smartphones in India: Report
  9. Vivo Y22 With MediaTek G70 SoC Launched in India: Details
  10. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max First Impressions: Lots to Like
#Latest Stories
  1. Intel 13th Gen Processors' Specifications Accidentally Revealed: All Details
  2. Starbucks Ropes in Ethereum Scaling Solution Polygon to Launch Its NFT Rewards Program
  3. Hush Hush Trailer: Juhi Chawla and Co Try Covering Up a Murder in Amazon Prime Video Thriller Series
  4. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand High; iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Struggle: Ming-Chi Kuo
  5. Xiaomi Civi 2 Will Launch This Month; Might Come With MIUI 13: Report
  6. Paramount Pictures to Revive Lindsay Lohan’s Mean Girls in Web3 Avatar, Here’s The Buzz
  7. Itel Vision Series Phone Will Reportedly Launch in India Soon; Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Tipped to Offer Up to 256GB of Storage in Europe: Details
  9. Google Reportedly Faces $25.4 Billion in Damages Claims Over Adtech Practices in UK, Dutch Courts
  10. Halo Lead Bonnie Ross Stepping Down From 343 Industries, Served 15 Years With the Franchise
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.