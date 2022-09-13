Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion were launched in India on Tuesday a few days after they made their debut in a few international markets. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a flagship offering that features a 200-megapixel main sensor and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Motorola says that the latest smartphone gets 125W fast charging that is the fastest TurboPower charging ever. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion, on the other hand, is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price, availability

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra price in India has been set at Rs. 59,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs. 54,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022.

Other offers with the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra include a Jio Offer of Rs. 14,699 and Rs. 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs. 100 each. There are a few partner offers, which include vouchers worth Rs. 10,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion price in India has been set at Rs. 42,999 for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option. It will be available for purchase in Cosmic Grey and Solar Gold colour options. Motorola is offering the smartphone at Rs. 39,999 as exclusive launch offer during the Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale.

Other offers with the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion include a Jio Offer of Rs. 7,699, Rs. 4,000 cashback in the form of 40 recharge vouchers of Rs. 100 each, and partner offers that include vouchers worth Rs. 3,699 from Myntra, Zee5, OYO, Ixigo, and Ferns & Petals.

The Motorola smartphones will be available on Flipkart as well as on leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Motorola Edge 30 Ultra runs Android 12-based My UX skin and sports a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED curved display with 144Hz refresh rate. It comes with Edge Lighting that is specially designed edges on this device that light up in different ways to let you know about notifications and calls. It offers support for HDR10+, DCI-P3 colour space, and a peak brightness of 1250nits. The display gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on both front and back. Under the hood, the smartphone gets a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, which is paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM.

For photos and videos, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 1/1.22-inch 200-megapixel Samsung sensor (0.64 µm pixel size) that is paired with f/1.9 aperture lens. This camera gets Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS) and combines 16 pixels into one 2.56μm Ultra Pixel that captures more light to deliver well-lit photos. The second is a 50-megapixel Samsung sensor that is coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens. The camera uses Quad Pixel Technology, has 114 degrees field-of-view, and Macro Vision to capture macro shots. There is a third 12-megapixel Sony sensor paired with f/1.6 aperture telephoto lens that offers 2x zoom and captures portrait shots.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra gets a 60-megapixel sensor paired to f/2.2 aperture lens. It also uses Quad Pixel Technology.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs 128GB UFS 3.1 internal storage with Host-Aware Performance Booster 2. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G (13 Bands), 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/AGPS, NFC, DisplayPort 1.4, and USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. For security, the smartphone gets an under-display fingerprint sensor, Face Unlock, and ThinkShield for mobile.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging, up to 50W wireless charging, and 10W wireless power sharing. Other features include IP52 rating for dust and water resistance, dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos, and Linear x-axis vibration. Motorola is offering three years of OS upgrades (Android 13,14 and 15) along with 4 years of security updates. The phone measures 161.76x73.5x8.39mm and weighs 198.5g.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications

The dual-SIM Motorola Edge 30 Fusion runs on Android 12 with My UX interface and sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) curved Endless Edge pOLED display with 144Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers HDR10+ support and has 1,100 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 888+ SoC paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

For photography, the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion features a triple rear camera setup that is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Quad Pixel Technology, optical image stabilisation (OIS), and Omni-directional PDAF. It is paired with an f/1.8 aperture lens. There is also a 13-megapixel sensor that is coupled with an ultra-wide angle f/2.2 aperture lens that has a field-of-view of 120-degrees. It also gets a macro vision camera. On the front is a 32-megapixel sensor with Quad Pixel Technology that is paired with f/2.45 aperture lens.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion gets 128GB of UFS 3.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the smartphone include Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth v5.2, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors onboard include proximity, ambient light, accelerometer, gyroscope, and compass. It features an under-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock technology. The handset packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support.

The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion is rated IP52 for water and dust resistance, features dual microphones, and dual stereo speakers tuned by Dolby Atmos. The handset measures 158.48x71.99x7.45mm and weighs about 175g.

