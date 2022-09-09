Technology News
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Will Launch in India on September 13, Alongside Edge 30 Fusion: All Details

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion were recently launched in select markets.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 9 September 2022 15:57 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (pictured) packs a 4,610mAh battery

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra will be available via Flipkart
  • The Edge 30 Fusion comes in four colour options
  • Motorola is yet to reveal India pricing of the phones

Motorola Edge Ultra 30 and Edge 30 Fusion will launch in India on September 13, the company announced today. The smartphones will be available in the subcontinent via Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched earlier this week in select markets in two colour options. The handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphone brand announced via Twitter that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion will launch in India on September 13. The firm has also announced that both the phones will be available via Flipkart and other retail stores.

A microsite for both the handsets has also gone live on Flipkart. However, The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion in India.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently launched in select markets in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. On the other hand, the Morotola Edge 30 Fusion was unveiled in select regions in Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue, and Solar Gold colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM (nano) handset, which runs on Android 12-based My UX user interface. It sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the display has been built to produce 1,250 nits of peak brightness. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear panels.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also features Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. For optics, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/1.6 aperture. The primary camera gets optical image stabilisation (OIS), and can record 4K videos at 30fps.

At the front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and quad pixel technology. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The handset gets a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature for security. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 36-Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It gets Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, and NFC connectivity options. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.

This week, we discuss Android 13 on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
