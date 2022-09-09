Motorola Edge Ultra 30 and Edge 30 Fusion will launch in India on September 13, the company announced today. The smartphones will be available in the subcontinent via Flipkart. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched earlier this week in select markets in two colour options. The handset features a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

The smartphone brand announced via Twitter that the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion will launch in India on September 13. The firm has also announced that both the phones will be available via Flipkart and other retail stores.

Introducing the all-new #motoroaledge30ultra! The World's First* 200MP Camera Smartphone gives Unmatched Resolution & Unmatched Picture Quality. Experience the fastest Snapdragon 8+ Gen1, 125W charging & more. Launching 13th Sept. on @Flipkart and retail stores! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2022

A microsite for both the handsets has also gone live on Flipkart. However, The company is yet to reveal the pricing of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion in India.

Introducing #motorolaedge30fusion, World's Most Elegant Powerhouse with Impossibly Thin & Perfectly Balanced Design. Experience flagship level performance with SD888+ Processor, 144Hz pOLED Display, a stunning 50MP Camera & more. Launching 13th Sept. on @Flipkart & retail stores! — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) September 9, 2022

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was recently launched in select markets in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options. On the other hand, the Morotola Edge 30 Fusion was unveiled in select regions in Aurora White, Cosmic Grey, Neptune Blue, and Solar Gold colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is a dual-SIM (nano) handset, which runs on Android 12-based My UX user interface. It sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and DCI-P3 colour gamut. The company claims that the display has been built to produce 1,250 nits of peak brightness. It also features Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on front and rear panels.

The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. It also features Snapdragon Elite Gaming features. For optics, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra sports a triple rear camera setup with a 200-megapixel primary sensor with f/1.9 aperture, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens with f/2.2 aperture, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens with f/1.6 aperture. The primary camera gets optical image stabilisation (OIS), and can record 4K videos at 30fps.

At the front, the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra comes with a 60-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture and quad pixel technology. For connectivity, the smartphone supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS, NFC, and has a USB Type-C port for charging. The handset gets a fingerprint scanner and face unlock feature for security. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W TurboPower wired charging support.

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion sports a 6.55-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution, a 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 36-Hz touch sampling rate, up to 1,100 nits of peak brightness, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888+ SoC, coupled with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 3.1 inbuilt storage.

The phone sports a dual rear camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens. At the front, it gets a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It gets Bluetooth v5.2, Wi-Fi 6E, 5G, 4G LTE, and NFC connectivity options. The Motorola Edge 30 Fusion packs a 4,400mAh battery with 68W TurboPower fast charging support and a USB Type-C port.

