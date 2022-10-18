Technology News
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant price in India is set at Rs. 64,999.

Written by Anees Hussain, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 18 October 2022 18:52 IST
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM Variant With 256GB of Inbuilt Storage Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Motorola Ultra Edge 30's higher storage variant is available on Flipkart

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 30 Ultra 12GB RAM variant can be purchased via Flipkart
  • Top-of-the-line storage variant launched a month after regular model
  • The high-end Motorola Edge 30 Ultra offers same features as base variant

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra was launched in India in a 12GB + 256GB storage variant on Tuesday. The debut of the high-end variant comes shortly after the company announced on October 14 that it would launch another variant of the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra in the country. The higher-end variant of the handset will be available for purchase starting today via the e-commerce platform Flipkart. The latest Motorola Ultra Edge 30 variant features 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage.

Motorola Edge 30 recently made its debut in the country equipped with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of inbuilt storage. The Edge 30 Ultra sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a 200-megapixel triple rear camera setup with optical image stabilisation.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra (12GB + 256GB storage model) price in India, availability

The newly launched Motorola Edge 30 Ultra variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage is priced at Rs. 64,999 in India and is available for consumers to buy on Flipkart starting today.

The smartphone was recently launched in India with price tag of Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB inbuilt storage model. The handset is listed on Flipkart at Rs. 54,999 and is sold in Interstellar Black and Starlight White colour options.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra specifications

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's higher storage variant has the same specifications as the model that was launched in India last month. It is a dual-SIM (Nano) handset, which sports a 6.67-inch pOLED display with full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 colour gamut, and HDR10+ support.

The display is claimed to offer a peak brightness of 1,250 nits. The touchscreen of the Edge 30 Ultra gets Corning Glass 5 protection as well. The phone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is equipped with a triple rear camera setup that comprises a 200-megapixel primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra's higher storage variant features a 60-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, and GPS support, along with a USB Type-C port. The Edge 30 Ultra also features an in-display fingerprint scanner and face unlock for security. It packs a 4,610mAh battery with 125W wired charging support and up to 50W wireless charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Price in India, Motorola Edge 30 Ultra Specifications, Motorola
Meta Accepts CMA Order to Sell Giphy After Losing Appeal in UK Antitrust Battle

